WhatsApp Web will add fingerprint lock to log in

A new security method will be added to WhatsApp, it is a fingerprint lock to be able to enter the app from your computer.

In recent months, WhatsApp has become a tool for work and school due to the home office and online classes; so many users have begun to use WhatsApp Web to a greater extent , to stay connected from their computers while they work.

The latter has led WhatsApp developers to work on new security and privacy alternatives in the Web version ; which is often forgotten or simply does not receive the same amount of updates and news as the mobile version.

One of these new security and privacy features that will come to WhatsApp Web is to log in with your fingerprint , to ensure that only you can have access to it and no one else. This is what WABeta Info confirmed , the specialized portal who shared that the new tool will be available in the beta version of Android 2.20.200.10.

How will the fingerprint work on WhatsApp Web?

In order to access WhatsApp Web nowadays it is necessary to capture the QR code of the computer from the mobile app and thus be able to use both at the same time. With the arrival of the fingerprint, it will be the new authentication so that the user who owns the account has access to it.

The procedure will be the same, open WhatsApp on the smartphone and scan the fingerprint to log in to the computer . A great useful tool for those who constantly forget to close their account on WhatsApp Web and run the risk of someone else entering while using the same computer. It is still unknown if the QR code will disappear.

