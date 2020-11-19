WhatsApp Web will no longer work on these computers in 2021: know which ones

Do you use WhatsApp Web ? The app is used many times to view their conversations on the big screen, which has made it the favorite of a large number of users. Although you do not have video calls and calls on PC yet, this is what you should know today.

Currently the company of the fast messaging application has announced that its platform for the web version will not be supported with some computers before the arrival of 2021. Which are?

WhatsApp Web it will stop working in 2021 in those people whose main browser is Microsoft Edge Legacy. That means that if you enter the PC app through that platform, you will get a message that it is not compatible.

Those who have installed and use Edge Legacy as a browser will not be able to use WhatsApp Web. (Photo: Microsoft)

The Facebook app has not released an exact date, but if you use Edge Legacy To access the internet, we suggest that you can change it right now by downloading some of these browsers:

If you want one of these browsers to be determined as official, you must perform the following steps: First download the program you want, then enter “Default applications” and click on “Web browser”. There choose the browser you downloaded.

The best 7 WhatsApp tricks

WhatsApp is one of the few applications that cares about the experience of its users when immersing themselves in its app, that is why they update frequently, making communication between people more practical and simple. However, not everyone knows how to get the most out of the popular application.

1. Hands-free voice notes: Just by pressing and holding the microphone icon and sliding upwards, you can lock the voice memo function to record, without having to hold the mobile with your hands. An option that surprisingly works!

2. Mark main messages: To obtain this option you must use the “star” message function, where you will mark key messages that you will easily see in a central location. All you have to do is press the message you want to save as a favorite and then touch the “star” icon.

If your device is an iPhone, you can find all Starred Messages by going to Settings and Starred Messages or by selecting the chat name and tapping “Starred Messages”. In the case of Android users, they will have to press “More options” and then “Starred messages”.

3. Check messages without touching the cell phone: If what you want is to be able to check WhatsApp without having to use your mobile device, what you have to do is download the WhatsApp web desktop app, which will project your cell phone conversations to a computer. So you can send messages, photos and Gifs without having to have your computer in your hands.

4. Use stickers in conversations: Emojis are becoming a thing of the past, today stickers offer you a more fun way to express yourself. You can find them in the field where the text is entered in a conversation, in a small square icon with a folded side page, where you can also add your own stickers and bitmojis.

5. Read messages without being online: The option to hide the “Read receipts” is not the best option if you want the other person not to realize that you have read their message. That is why slightly lifting the message on the screen and opening the full text on the iphone lock screen is your best option to go unnoticed.

6. Manage who can add us to groups: There is nothing more uncomfortable than being added to a group full of strangers. That is why WhatsApp developed the option to manage who can add us to groups.

When you enable the contacts from whom you want to receive messages, these people must send us an invitation link in the app. Only if we accept it, we can be added to the group.

To enable a contact we must go to Settings> Account> Security> Groups and select between the options: All, My contacts or My contacts except.

7. Be in control of your groups: There is a way to change the group settings so that only we can make changes to the group’s image or name. To do this, you must go to Group Settings and then Edit group information.

These are the 7 tricks that you probably do not know. WhatsApp always surprises us with news so it is likely that in a short time we will update our list.

Like every year, WhatsApp has incorporated a new list of emojis to its conversation platform. He recently added the icons of the mate, the paella, the bat, the mototaxi, the tooth, the clown, the ostrich, among other characters and / or objects. This time, thanks to Emojipedia, some of the emoticons that will be part of the application at the end of 2020 have been made public.

Although WhatsApp added its new 230 emojis in November, it is expected that these 117 figures can also be seen only in that month.

These are the new emojis that will arrive in 2020. (Photo: WhatsApp)

According to the Unicode website, the new members of this “select group” were chosen after its Emoji Subcommittee “analyzed thousands of proposals submitted by users” around the world, which had to include the reasons why they should be included. in the list and other data.

Unicode stressed that among these symbols, which exceed 2,000 in total and that have become popular in messaging services for representing feelings and facilitating the expression of ideas, especially in WhatsApp, the emojis that many were demanding will finally arrive. What are the new ones? Here we present them to you.

Among the new faces we will find the emoji that of the happy face with a tear of emotion, also the man with the mustache and pronounced glasses, the clenched hand, people hugging, the ninja are also enabled.

You will also see people in tuxedo suits, wedding dresses, men and women feeding their children a bottle, Santa Claus without a mustache, heart and lungs.

On the other hand, in the animals section we will find the potted plant, the black cat, the beaver, the face of the polar bear, the bison, the mammoth, the dodo, the feather, the beetle, the seal, the fly, the cockroach. , the worm, the rock, the wood.