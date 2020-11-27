Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp Web will stop working in some browsers in 2021

By Abraham
0
7
Recuperar Contactos Borrados En Whatsapp.jpg
Recuperar Contactos Borrados En Whatsapp.jpg

Must Read

Apps

The best apps to create logos

Brian Adam - 0
Logos are images that are the brand's business card: symbols that allow users to mistakenly identify a company. The best logos such as...
Read more
Tech News

It is now possible to run Windows 10 on the new Macs with M1 chip

Brian Adam - 0
A few days ago we commented that the ability to run Windows 10 on the new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and MacBook...
Read more
Apps

This is how some social networks are copied to others

Abraham - 0
Social networks have copied each other practically since the beginning, what happens is that never as much as now, or at least, in such...
Read more
Google

Google launches an app to earn money with easy tasks

Abraham - 0
Google has begun to test with users in India, a new app called "Task Mate" that allows them to earn money in exchange for developing, what...
Read more
Abraham

WhatsApp messages disappear

WhatsApp Web will not be able to be used as of 2021 in Internet browsers developed by Microsoft before 2019. The company has not confirmed the exact date on which it will stop supporting browsers such as Internet Explorer 11 and Microsoft Edge Legacy, but who use these browsers on your computer will not be able to use WhatsApp Web through the browser from next year.

WhatsApp will also become unavailable on some mobile phones in 2021

The solution will be to download the WhatsApp application for desktop -which is used independently of the browser- or to use one of the Internet browsers in which WhatsApp will continue to be compatible: Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari or any of the new versions of Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft officially launched  the new Chromium-based Edge browser in 2019, leaving Edge Legacy behind. The first stable version of Edge based on Chromium, which has also been developed by Google, was launched in January 2020 and is expected to replace all other browsers developed by Microsoft previously.

In fact, next year Microsoft will withdraw security updates for Edge Legacy as of March 9, and it has also announced that as of August 17 it will no longer guarantee Microsoft 365 service compatibility with Internet Explorer 11.

This means that during 2021 Microsoft will say goodbye to Internet Explorer and Edge Legacy , which will no longer be compatible with many tools and applications, including WhatsApp. Users who use the web version of WhatsApp through the browser will find, sometime in 2021, an unpleasant incompatibility message.

It is common for WhatsApp to stop working on outdated mobile phone operating systems, such as these in which it will no longer be available in 2021 . As web browsers evolve, it is also logical that the instant messaging application will stop supporting some of them, as will happen in 2021 with those developed by Microsoft before 2019.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

The best apps to create logos

Brian Adam - 0
Logos are images that are the brand's business card: symbols that allow users to mistakenly identify a company. The best logos such as...
Read more
Tech News

It is now possible to run Windows 10 on the new Macs with M1 chip

Brian Adam - 0
A few days ago we commented that the ability to run Windows 10 on the new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and MacBook...
Read more
Apps

This is how some social networks are copied to others

Abraham - 0
Social networks have copied each other practically since the beginning, what happens is that never as much as now, or at least, in such...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©