WhatsApp: what does your friend’s profile clock mean and how to use it

Have you already used the tool to make the messages disappear? WhatsApp is one of the most used applications in the world and in recent days it has been updated to the version 2.20.206.60 in betaThis caused a strange clock to appear in certain profile photos of your friends. What does it mean?

Recently WABeta Info informed that they would reach WhatsApp temporary messages, a tool that will allow conversations that have not been read in 7 days to disappear. This has arrived legally in the beta version of the application.

What does the clock shown in a contact’s profile photo mean? Well, here we will explain what happens inside the app and why it has generated such a stir.

When that watch logo is displayed on your friend’s image in WhatsApp means that you have enabled temporary messages in your conversation. In this way the texts that you do not read will be deleted in a period of one week.

But not only that, WhatsApp informs that when you activate temporary messages, this will happen in your conversations:

In this way you will be able to know whether or not the temporary messages were activated in your WhatsApp conversation. (Photo: MAG)

The best 7 WhatsApp tricks

WhatsApp is one of the few applications that cares about the experience of its users when immersing themselves in its app, that is why they update frequently, making communication between people more practical and simple. However, not everyone knows how to get the most out of the popular application.

The creators of WhatsApp have developed various tools so that their users can navigate the application at ease. However, this is unknown by a large part of the population, it is for that reason that the same company has shared on its blog, a list of the best tricks developed by the app.

1. Hands-free voice notes: Just by pressing and holding the microphone icon and sliding upwards, you can lock the voice memo function to record, without having to hold the mobile with your hands. An option that surprisingly works!

2. Mark main messages: To obtain this option you must use the “star” message function, where you will mark key messages that you will easily see in a central location. All you have to do is press the message you want to save as a favorite and then touch the “star” icon.

If your device is an iPhone, you can find all Starred Messages by going to Settings and Starred Messages or by selecting the chat name and tapping “Starred Messages”. In the case of Android users, they will have to press “More options” and then “Starred messages”.

3. Check messages without touching the cell phone: If what you want is to be able to check WhatsApp without having to use your mobile device, what you have to do is download the WhatsApp web desktop app, which will project your cell phone conversations to a computer. So you can send messages, photos and GIFs without having to have your computer in your hands.

4. Use stickers in conversations: Emojis are becoming a thing of the past, nowadays stickers offer you a more fun way to express yourself. You can find them in the field where the text is entered in a conversation, in a small square icon with a folded side page, where you can also add your own stickers and bitmojis.

5. Read messages without being online: The option to hide the “Read receipts” is not the best option if you want the other person not to realize that you have read their message. That is why slightly lifting the message on the screen and opening the full text on the iphone lock screen is your best option to go unnoticed.

6. Manage who can add us to groups: There is nothing more uncomfortable than being added to a group full of strangers. That is why WhatsApp developed the option to manage who can add us to groups.

When you enable the contacts from whom you want to receive messages, these people must send us an invitation link in the app. Only if we accept it, we can be added to the group.

To enable a contact we must go to Settings> Account> Security> Groups and select between the options: All, My contacts or My contacts except.

7. Be in control of your groups: There is a way to change the group settings so that only we can make changes to the group’s image or name. To do this, go to Group Settings and then Edit group information.

These are the 7 tricks that you probably do not know. WhatsApp always surprises us with news so it is likely that we will update our list in a short time.

New emojis for WhatsApp 2020

Like every year, WhatsApp has incorporated a new list of emojis to its conversation platform. He recently added the icons of the mate, the paella, the bat, the mototaxi, the tooth, the clown, the ostrich, among other characters and / or objects. This time, thanks to Emojipedia, some of the emoticons that will be part of the application at the end of 2020 have been made public.

Although WhatsApp added its new 230 emojis in November, it is expected that these 117 figures can also be seen only in that month.

These are the new emojis that will arrive in 2020. (Photo: WhatsApp)

According to the Unicode website, the new members of this “select group” were chosen after its Emoji Subcommittee “analyzed thousands of proposals submitted by users” around the world, which had to include the reasons why they should be included. in the list and other data.

Unicode highlighted that among these symbols, which exceed 2,000 in total and that have become popular in messaging services for representing feelings and facilitating the expression of ideas, especially in WhatsApp, the emojis that many were claiming will finally arrive. What are the new ones? Here we present them to you.

Among the new faces we will find the emoji that of the happy face with a tear of emotion, also the man with the mustache and pronounced glasses, the clenched hand, people hugging, the ninja are also enabled.

You will also see people in tuxedo suits, bridal gowns, men and women bottle feeding their children, Santa Claus without a mustache, heart and lungs.

On the other hand, in the animals section we will find the potted plant, the black cat, the beaver, the face of the polar bear, the bison, the mammoth, the dodo, the feather, the beetle, the seal, the fly, the cockroach. , the worm, the rock, the wood.

On the food we will find the olive, the blueberry, the pepper, the pita bread, the tamale, the fondue, the bubble tea and the teapot.

Emojipedia also indicated that in WhastApp new places will be added such as the shack, the pickup, the skateboard. While in the objects section we will have the magic wand, the colored piñata, the Russian doll, the needle and thread, the knot, the sandal, the accordion, the military helmet, the long drum, the coin, the saw, the boomerang.

Other objects that will also be present are the hook, screwdriver, mirror, ladder, curtained window, plunger, mousetrap, ramrod, poster, toothbrush with toothpaste, and headstone.

Finally, other emojis that will come to WhatsApp They are the flags and the symbols will be the elevator sign, the transgender symbol, the transgender flag.

Last year, Unicode had also included fifty new symbols that revolutionized social networks, including the peacock, the flame, an abacus, the profession of a superhero or the double helix of DNA.