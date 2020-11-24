WhatsApp: what happens if you choose the ‘change number’ tool

Are you to use WhatsApp for all types of communication? Most of the people changed the traditional way of speaking, since they no longer do it through calls but through text messages, but it is not the only thing: they also exchange photos, video, GIF, stickers, documents, etc.

While WhatsApp It was updated and brought the possibility that your messages disappear if they are not read in 7 days, there are various functions that very few people know about, such as the possibility of changing the number.

The tool is found in the Settings and it is used to change the number in order not to lose all your conversations or to be creating another application with a different user.

However, if you are going to use this option, it should be noted that something strange may happen in your messages from WhatsApp. Did you know? Watch this:

The best WhatsApp tricks

1. Hands-free voice notes: Just by pressing and holding the microphone icon and sliding upwards, you can lock the voice memo function to record, without having to hold the mobile with your hands. An option that surprisingly works!

2. Mark main messages: To obtain this option you must use the “star” message function, where you will mark key messages that you will easily see in a central location. All you have to do is press the message you want to save as a favorite and then touch the “star” icon.

If your device is an iPhone, you can find all the starred messages by going to Settings and Starred messages or by selecting the name of the chat and touching “Starred messages”. For Android users, they will have to press “More options” and then ” Featured messages ”.

