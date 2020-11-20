WhatsApp: what is Batman mode and how does it work

WhatsApp it is one of the most popular fast messaging applications in the world; however, its closest competitor, Telegram, provides a series of novelties on its platform. In addition to having the ability to change the color of the entire app, you can now use the so-called “Batman mode”.

While WhatsApp has been updated and brings temporary messages, those that disappear in 7 days if they are not read, Telegram continues to show that it is one step ahead of the Facebook app.

Now Telegram bring a fantastic “Batman mode”, the same that will allow you to go unnoticed in any group, especially if you are one of the people who do not want anyone to know that you are the administrator. Will it reach WhatsApp ?

If you want to activate it, you must do the following in the UAE app:

In this way you can go unnoticed on Telegram. (Photo: MAG)

With all these steps you can activate the “Batman mode” in Telegram. WhatsApp does not have this function yet and all people, including administrators, will continue to be shown as such in a group.

The best 7 WhatsApp tricks

WhatsApp is one of the few applications that cares about the experience of its users when immersing themselves in its app, that is why they update frequently, making communication between people more practical and simple. However, not everyone knows how to get the most out of the popular application.

The creators of WhatsApp have developed various tools so that their users can navigate the application at ease. However, this is unknown by a large part of the population, it is for that reason that the same company has shared on its blog, a list of the best tricks developed by the app.

1. Hands-free voice notes: Just by pressing and holding the microphone icon and sliding upwards, you can lock the voice memo function to record, without having to hold the mobile with your hands. An option that surprisingly works!

2. Mark main messages: To obtain this option you must use the “star” message function, where you will mark key messages that you will easily see in a central location. All you have to do is press the message you want to save as a favorite and then touch the “star” icon.

If your device is an iPhone, you can find all Starred Messages by going to Settings and Starred Messages or by selecting the chat name and tapping “Starred Messages”. In the case of Android users, they will have to press “More options” and then “Starred messages”.

3. Check messages without touching the cell phone: If what you want is to be able to check WhatsApp without having to use your mobile device, what you have to do is download the WhatsApp web desktop app, which will project your cell phone conversations to a computer. So you can send messages, photos and GIFs without having to have your computer in your hands.

4. Use stickers in conversations: Emojis are becoming a thing of the past, nowadays stickers offer you a more fun way to express yourself. You can find them in the field where the text is entered in a conversation, in a small square icon with a folded side page, where you can also add your own stickers and bitmojis.