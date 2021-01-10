WhatsApp: what is Signal and why is it presented as its competition in the face of the new 2021 policies

- Advertisement -

The 2021 policies of WhatsApp They came to stir the world. After millions of cell phones received a statement with the new rules of the game to continue sending messages through the application, more than one gave him ‘accept’ without reading completely and those who did so shouted in the sky when they discovered that their messages will be shared. Data with Facebook – the owner of the app – if they want to continue chatting in the service. Given this the names of Telegram and Signal grew stronger, even more so when Elon Musk (founder of Tesla, SpaceX and the richest man in the world) recommended using it. Here we tell you the advantages it has and why it is a good alternative.

Signal key points

When creating your account, Signal will ask you to create a PIN, register your phone number, and grant certain permissions. (Photo: EC)

What do the new WhatsApp policies say?

Information easier to understand: WhatsApp notes that its new “Terms of Service and Privacy Policy” are easier to understand and reflect features such as, WhatsApp Calls, WhatsApp Web, and WhatsApp Desktop.

We joined Facebook in 2014: At this point WhatsApp points out that it is part of the Facebook family. “Our Privacy Policy explains how we work together to give you a better experience; for example, by combating unsolicited messages between applications, making product suggestions, and showing you relevant offers and advertisements on Facebook. Nothing you share on WhatsApp will be shared on Facebook, or the Facebook family of applications, for others to see. In the same way, what you publish in those applications will not be shared on WhatsApp for others to see, “he explains.

Your messages belong to you and we cannot read them: Another thing that caused concern. The app indicates that it has developed features to protect your privacy and security, such as end-to-end encryption. “We do not store your messages once they are delivered. When messages are end-to-end encrypted; neither we nor third parties can read them ”.

Zero third-party banner ads: It will not allow advertising by third parties on WhatsApp.

Your options: If you are a current user, the company indicates that the option to choose that the information of your WhatsApp account is not shared with Facebook to improve your experience with advertising and products on Facebook. Users who accept our updated Terms and Privacy Policy will have an additional 30 days to make this decision by going to Settings and Account.

What happens if I don’t accept the new 2021 policies?

If you do not accept the security policies until a deadline, WhatsApp will ask you to delete your account in order for you to stop using its service for not agreeing with the conditions. So if you decide to change your mind, you can go to Settings and set up your conversations again.

On the other hand, if you accepted the new 2021 policies, but want to retract, you only have one option to do so: delete your account. It may be radical, but it is the only method. Even if you don’t want to use the app together with Facebook, there is also a method.

But not only that, you also have the option to delete your Facebook number before it syncs with WhatsApp. You just have to configure that step from the social network.