WhatsApp will add a new function to free up space on the phone

A storage manager that will always be present in the application will help you know which files to delete from WhatsApp and thus free up space.

WABeta Info, the news portal specialized in WhatsApp, was the one who unveiled this new function and a revealing photo of how it will look inside the app. This means that the storage manager is already in the WhatsApp beta version to be able to test it and adjust the last details before its final launch.

The new storage manager will consist of a colorful bar at the top of the app where the amount of available space will be indicated; the space that is occupied by WhatsApp, the heaviest files and conversations and tips for deleting files.

It is known that this new tool will be available for both devices ios how Android. However, there is still no exact release date, so we must be attentive to the next updates of the app; a new function that you can enjoy thanks to the unlimited social networks that your Friend Telcel and #TelcelLaMejorRed with the highest coverage.