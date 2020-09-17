Tech NewsAppsLatest newsMobileSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp will add a new function to free up space on the phone

By Brian Adam
0
0
WhatsApp will add a new function to free up space on the phone
Whatsapp Will Add A New Function To Free Up Space.png

Must Read

Apps

WhatsApp will add a new function to free up space on the phone

Brian Adam - 0
A storage manager that will always be present in the application will help you know which files to delete from WhatsApp and thus free...
Read more
Tech News

Motorola RAZR 5G is tempting to everyone: global soldout in just 2 minutes

Brian Adam - 0
The new Motorola RAZR 5G folding smartphone was officially shown a week ago, revealing to the world the upgrade compared to the predecessor that...
Read more
Latest news

Serie A at the crossroads between single subscription and streaming on Twitch

Brian Adam - 0
It will be a crucial month of September for the future of Serie A: here is the situation regarding the assignment of the TV...
Read more
Apps

WhatsApp releases update with animated stickers

Brian Adam - 0
The Facebook messaging application has many tools to express yourself in the best way through its chat. So much so that we can not...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

A storage manager that will always be present in the application will help you know which files to delete from WhatsApp and thus free up space.

WABeta Info, the news portal specialized in WhatsApp, was the one who unveiled this new function and a revealing photo of how it will look inside the app. This means that the storage manager is already in the WhatsApp beta version to be able to test it and adjust the last details before its final launch.

WhatsApp new storage manager

The new storage manager will consist of a colorful bar at the top of the app where the amount of available space will be indicated; the space that is occupied by WhatsApp, the heaviest files and conversations and tips for deleting files.

WhatsApp storage manager

It is known that this new tool will be available for both devices ios how Android. However, there is still no exact release date, so we must be attentive to the next updates of the app; a new function that you can enjoy thanks to the unlimited social networks that your Friend Telcel and #TelcelLaMejorRed with the highest coverage.

Related Articles

Tech News

Motorola RAZR 5G is tempting to everyone: global soldout in just 2 minutes

Brian Adam - 0
The new Motorola RAZR 5G folding smartphone was officially shown a week ago, revealing to the world the upgrade compared to the predecessor that...
Read more
Latest news

Serie A at the crossroads between single subscription and streaming on Twitch

Brian Adam - 0
It will be a crucial month of September for the future of Serie A: here is the situation regarding the assignment of the TV...
Read more
Apps

WhatsApp releases update with animated stickers

Brian Adam - 0
The Facebook messaging application has many tools to express yourself in the best way through its chat. So much so that we can not...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©