WhatsApp will add a new function to free up space on the phone

A storage manager that will always be present in the application will help you know which files to delete from WhatsApp and thus free up space.

The new storage manager will consist of a colorful bar at the top of the app where the amount of available space will be indicated; the space that is occupied by WhatsApp, the heaviest files and conversations and tips for deleting files.

It is known that this new tool will be available for both devices ios how Android. However, there is still no exact release date, so we must be attentive to the next updates of the app;