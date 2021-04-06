- Advertisement -

WhatsApp It is one of the most used applications on Android and iOS mobiles. It has multiple communication tools that users can use, such as sending text messages, GIFS, stickers, making video calls and much more. On the other hand, it allows us to save conversations in the internal memory and a new option will be added soon that will make account transfers easier.

As reported by the media proandroid, Facebook, the company behind WhatsApp, would be working on a new tool for transferring or migrating chats between Android and iOS.

Remember that currently, it is impossible to pass the content of our chats between the two mentioned operating systems. If we have an account on Android and we transfer it to an iOS mobile, we will simply lose the content.

Not even the backup option works in this case. WABetaInfo informs, in turn, that the option is being developed to store the content of the chats in the cloud to be able to retrieve them in the other OS.

For now, it is unknown how this will be possible. Remember that Android saves the content in Google Drive and in iOS it is saved in iCloud. You could use a system similar to Telegram, which already has this option.

WhatsApp will add one of the most anticipated tools by users. (Photo: WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp has an automatic reply tool

As we mentioned before, it is necessary to have a third-party application. Best of all, it will not have immediate access to the reading of your conversations from WhatsApp .

The first thing you should do is download WhatsAuto on your Android device.

on your Android device. When you have done it, give it the corresponding permissions.

In the “Home” tab, a button appears at the top that allows us to activate or deactivate automatic responses.

At that moment you must choose the application where you want automatic messages to be activated.

Once you have chosen WhatsApp, you should now write your message, select the hours you want to send that automatic response and that’s it.

Now, every time someone texts you on WhatsApp, this message will appear quickly.

Remember that you can define a specific time, even activate and deactivate the automatic message of WhatsApp. Also, if you want to add more information, change the text.

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same request from your iPhone.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link.

