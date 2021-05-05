WhatsApp will allow you to listen to an audio before sending it

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is developing a new tool that will allow review audio notes before submitting. At the moment, this function is being developed for the WhatsApp app for devices with an iOS operating system, but it is very possible that it is also being developed in parallel for Android.

WhatsApp is developing the new feature for iOS, although it will possibly also come to Android

There is no official confirmation in either case. Has been WABetaInfo who has pointed out that the functionality is in development for iOS and that it is not even in the testing phase for some users. Therefore, there is also no official date when the functionality may be available to all users.

When it is, the more than 2,000 million users that WhatsApp has around the world will be able to listen to the audios they record before sending them. So they can check that what they say is everything they wanted to comment – they have up to 15 minutes to do so – and that the audio has been recorded well and there are no noises that make it unreadable, for example.

The new functionality will add a new button that will allow you to listen to the message again when pressed. If desired, after hearing it, it will be possible to send it directly. It is a function that WhatsApp users have demanded from the instant messaging application for years, and apparently it will finally be able to be used, although it is not known how.

At the moment, what some users are already testing are the different audio playback options, which will allow them to be listened to at different speeds, something that will also be useful in the case of longer ones. This function is already implemented in the beta version of WhatsApp, so it could reach users in general earlier.

In the following video you can see what the new tool will be to listen to an audio before sending it that WhatsApp is working on.

.