WhatsApp will allow you to migrate chats from Android to iPhone and vice versa

WhatsApp is working on the development of a new functionality that will allow a migration of all chats and conversations easily when you switch from using an iPhone mobile phone to an Android phone, and vice versa.

WhatsApp prepares this function that Telegram already incorporates years ago

At the moment, the function is being tested, as WABetaInfo has learned, and there is no exact official launch date – it will depend on the results of the tests that are being carried out – but it will allow conversations to be migrated from the iOS app to the of Android -and vice versa- in a simple way when it is implemented.

This development would be part of a larger one in which the company works and which had already been previously reported: the multi-device function of WhatsApp, which would allow being connected to the same account of the instant messaging app from several devices at the same time. .

Despite the fact that it has been testing for months, the possibility of connecting to WhatsApp simultaneously from several devices – something that its rival Telegram does incorporate – still does not have an official launch date. Now we know that within this functionality this tool will be integrated that will allow migrate messages from Android to iOS easily, and vice versa, as shown in the image that has been leaked from the tests:

Until now, when trying to open WhatsApp on a device that did not have the same operating system as the one where the account was created, it may cause some errors, such as not all conversations being recognized or some groups being left out. This will be avoided when the functionality is released.

What is not known is how the migration process will work, nor whether users will be able to officially test before migration. Nor when will the tool be available, but at least we do know that WhatsApp will launch at some point this function that Telegram has already had for years.

