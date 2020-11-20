WhatsApp will allow you to remove the sound from the videos before sending them

WhatsApp is working on a feature called “mute video” that will allow users to remove audio from videos before sending them. It will be one more option that is integrated into the internal video editor of the messaging app, so the videos can be silenced without the need to resort to external video editors for mobile phones.

The “Mute video” function will be available within the video editor integrated in WhatsApp

Currently, the video editor integrated in WhatsApp only includes some basic functions such as cutting the duration, adding emojis in the form of stickers and adding some text in different shades of colors on the videos.

When this novelty is officially launched, which is currently only available in the beta version of Android 2.20.207.2, users will also be able to silence the file by pressing a simple button, which will be identified with the icon of a “horn” that will be located in the bottom of the screen just below the video timeline, as shown in this photo compiled by WABetaInfo:

In case you change your mind, and if you really want to send the video with audio, you will simply have to press the button again to reactivate the sound in the file and everything will return to normal.

There are users who prefer to consume the videos without sound, if they are at work or in public transport, for example. That is why WhatsApp wants to introduce this function that will already allow them to be sent without sound, whether they are videos created by the sender or other videos that he had in the memory of his mobile phone or that someone has sent him.

At the moment WhatsApp has not confirmed the launch date of this functionality that, for now, only tests for the Android operating system. It is also not known if it will test it later on iOS devices or will directly include the function for the apps of both operating systems when it officially launches it, something that is expected not to take too long to produce.

