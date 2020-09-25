WhatsApp will automatically delete content that a contact has seen once

At the beginning of WhatsApp it was not possible to delete “for all” the participants in a chat anything we sent. Whether it was a text, a photo, an image or a voice memo, there was no way to remove it if it was compromising content or a comment out of tune. Over the years, the app has been updated, allowing us to correct those errors for a small amount of time after which we would only be able to remove “just for ourselves” content.

So the next step of the app was to offer users the ability to send messages with some expiration parameter. Either a period of time of several seconds, minutes or maybe hours, or a number of visualizations, which is the case that we have seen today in one of the most recent beta versions for Android: 2.20.201.1.

Send, they see it and it erases itself

As we have remembered on other occasions, Telegram has a thing called “secret chats” that delete all the content that we publish in them after a period of time defined by the user. In this case, What WhatsApp does is allow us to tag an image, or whatever, as “to see only once”, which means that as soon as the recipient opens the chat and watches it, it will be deleted.

Automatic deletion of messages on WhatsApp. WABetaInfo

Now it has transpired that what we send on the condition that it can only be seen once, will have a counterpoint in our chat, and that is the moment we get out of there, we won’t be able to see it again. As indicated by the beta application and that you can read in the screenshot that you have just above, on the left. After all, what they want from the app is for both parties to play under the same conditions.

What’s more, once we click on the “Ok” button in the notice that appears, the next thing in our chat is a message saying that “the one-time view of the photo has already expired”. This opens up a multitude of possibilities for future chats in which we want to send some kind of information for a single glance.

Anyway it would be nice to know whether WhatsApp will allow screenshots of those “one-glance” messages, which we assume will be used to send comments or graphic evidence of something that we do not want to be in the hands of anyone else. Although for the latter case, the best advice is always not to share anything. A secret between two is not a secret. For now, this feature is still in beta.