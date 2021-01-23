WhatsApp will change the way you add ‘stickers’ to your messages, how?

- Advertisement -

Despite the swell that is lived from doors out, on WhatsApp they continue to publish news in their beta versions And now, there are some more than interesting news in the location of the access that allows us to add stickers to the messages we send. A resource that more and more users use daily and that from the app they want to make it much more accessible.

And is that the stickers have become the new emoticons, able to convey a state of mind, a response or whatever, hence, every so often new features are announced with packs that are constantly being introduced. Especially in those cases of animated stickers, which give chats and groups a much more animated luster.

Sensitive changes, but changes

Thus, from WABetAI they have not verified that WhatsApp prepares a very small change but that we will all notice when it is made public in the final builds of the messaging app. It is a modification in the place where all the stickers are stored that, instead of going to find them in the same drawer where they rest together with the emoticons, we will have to do it in a new independent shortcut.

Changes in access to WhatsApp stickers. WABetaInfo

As you can see from the capture that you have just above, WhatsApp wants us to press on the same side where the emoji face has been around for a lifetime. So as a sticker is still content that we add to a message, the Facebook users have created a new access (to the left of the emoticons) that will be exclusive to these stickers. There will be nothing else inside and it will be easier to select the one we want to use.

In this way, WhatsApp creates a specific place, so it is, so to speak, a kind of independence that these stickers gain from the emoticons, with which they shared a drawer in which they all ended up mixed up with each other. These changes, as always, They are present in the beta versions (of Android in this case), so they will not reach the final builds for a few weeks. And seeing the speed at which Facebook publishes news, we will surely have a month or two ahead of us before seeing them reflected in the official apps that we have available in the Play Store and the App Store.