whatsapp will 'force' users to accept the new conditions

There has been a fuss about WhatsApp’s new terms of use for several months . Originally, they were supposed to come into effect in February, but after criticism that WhatsApp would be allowed to share more personal data with parent company Facebook with these new conditions, it was decided to hold up that pee for a while. Until May 15, then they will come into effect. Anyone who does not accept them will eventually have to suffer.
Accept new terms
According to WhatsApp, there is no question that the company will share (even) more usage data with Facebook and the new conditions in that area only affect business accounts. They can then more easily link to Facebook. WhatsApp will continue to honor the wish of users who initially chose not to have their data shared with Facebook.
However, this does not alter the fact that those users, like all other WhatsApp users, will have to accept the new WhatsApp terms of use. In principle, this must be done before May 15, the day on which the new conditions will take effect. Users who do not do this afterwards will be reminded regularly via a popup notification to accept those conditions.
WhatsApp is slowly turning off
If you still refuse to accept the new conditions, WhatsApp will gradually die a silent death, at least on your device. This means that functions will slowly but surely disappear until the app stops working at all. When does that happen? That remains a surprise. WhatsApp says that the restrictions will not affect all conditions refusing users at the same time. What is clear is that after the limitations are felt, it will only take a few weeks for the app to stop working at all. The two stages of WhatsApp’s death are:
- You cannot access your chat list, but you can still answer incoming phone and video calls. If you have notifications turned on, you can tap to read them, reply to a message, or call back after a missed phone or video call.
- After a few weeks of limited functionality, you will no longer be able to receive calls and notifications and WhatsApp will no longer send messages and calls to your phone.
Accounts are NOT deleted
The good news, as far as it goes, is that WhatsApp will not delete the accounts of the terms denying users. That was the case at first. If you change your mind after a few days or weeks, and still accept the terms and conditions, you can happily continue texting on the same account.