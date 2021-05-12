whatsapp will 'force' users to accept the new conditions

There has been a fuss about WhatsApp’s new terms of use for several months . Originally, they were supposed to come into effect in February, but after criticism that WhatsApp would be allowed to share more personal data with parent company Facebook with these new conditions, it was decided to hold up that pee for a while. Until May 15, then they will come into effect. Anyone who does not accept them will eventually have to suffer.

Accept new terms

According to WhatsApp, there is no question that the company will share (even) more usage data with Facebook and the new conditions in that area only affect business accounts. They can then more easily link to Facebook. WhatsApp will continue to honor the wish of users who initially chose not to have their data shared with Facebook.

However, this does not alter the fact that those users, like all other WhatsApp users, will have to accept the new WhatsApp terms of use. In principle, this must be done before May 15, the day on which the new conditions will take effect. Users who do not do this afterwards will be reminded regularly via a popup notification to accept those conditions.