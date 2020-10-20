WhatsApp will have a support chat to solve all your problems

WhatsApp is one of those applications that we use daily and for which we like that from time to time new functions are added that make interacting with all the chats more fun, or faster: What if new stickers, what if more emoticons, what if dark mode, etc.. The fact is that we forget that in the most essential, in the problems that may appear, we hardly have assistance.

And it is that for an average user, who does not care too much about those little things, it could be more interesting to have a place where you can go to WhatsApp to receive support for a technical problem, or to be told how to do something you do not know: prevent others from seeing your personal data, change your status, etc. So, is there a better idea than creating a support chat within the app?

Virtual assistance at all hours

So said and done. It seems that WhatsApp will be more accessible for those users who are not so experienced when it comes to handling the application or that, for whatever reason, they have some technical problem and they don’t want to search the internet for how to do, or solve, certain things. Hence, in one of the new betas for Android an interesting screen has been seen in which we can invoke a help chat from the company.

New assistance chat within WhatsApp. WABetaInfo

As you can see from the screenshot, taken from Android version 2.20.202.7, we will have a kind of panic button that It will serve to tell WhatsApp that we want to receive some kind of support to resolve a question. Although this assistance will not be immediate, we will be able to raise a problem, request support and, later, receive an answer and attention, through a specific chat that will appear together with the others that we have active.

This new section is a huge step in the accessibility of WhatsApp to interact with its users since, until now, these possibilities were summarized in sending a cold, distant and, sometimes, little effective email (to [email protected]). Now, If we have any questions, the answers will be stored and registered as one more conversation within the app.

It’s more, Thanks to this technical support chat, the person who contacts us from WhatsApp will have much easier to ask us for relevant information, such as log files, screenshots and other data with which to get an idea of ​​what the problem is. Until now, with email, that conversation was much more distant and less efficient. We will see anyway when this support channel arrives on the official application for both iOS and Android.