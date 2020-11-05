WhatsApp will have a vacation mode with which nobody can bother you

Before the pandemic arrived and everything changed, many of the conversations at work had to do with the possibility that both bosses and the company itself did not notify us after a certain time, or that in the moments of vacations let us really rest without being disturbed. So at that point, WhatsApp has a lot, a lot, to say.

And it did not make much sense that the work disconnection policies required zero communications during our vacations, and hours away from the office, if then the work chats were fuming at all hours. So that WhatsApp has decided to change things since that rest mode really arrives. Without a single notification that can distract us from the task of enjoying free time.

Pretend that others do not exist

Thus, what WhatsApp has thought is to develop a small variant of a function that already exists within the application and which is “Archive”, which will allow us systematically hide all those groups or conversations that may bring the work to mind when we are on the beach enjoying doing nothing.

New control of WABetaInfo

As you know, right now that section of archived chats works in a somewhat peculiar way because, although we leave a conversation there that, for whatever reason, we do not want to have it in sight, as soon as a message arrives WhatsApp rescues it and returns it to put on the general timeline so, in reality, we have done absolutely nothing. It will be from the moment that this new function reaches all devices, which really those groups and chats will not move from there no matter how busy they are. What will leave us calm of notifications on those days when we do not want to know anything about work.

New section of archived chats … really. WABetaInfo

As you can see from the capture that you have just above, WhatsApp will warn that all the chats that we save there will not be recovered automatically, without alerts, and they will stay there even with a lot of activity. In this way, once our rest days are over, we can return them to their site ready for a new period of hectic activity until the next vacation.

As usual, these new functions are in development and the moment in which they will arrive is unknown to the final versions although, knowing how WhatsApp spends them to introduce some new features, we can have it ready for the summer holidays next year. Or maybe before?