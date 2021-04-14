web
Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp will improve the management of “temporary messages” in groups

whatsapp 1.jpg
whatsapp 1.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
Share on FacebookShare on LinkedInShare on PinterestShare to EmailShare on TelegramShare on WhatsApp
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

WhatsApp launched last November the possibility of sending “Temporary Messages” that disappear at the time of being sent, and enabled it both in individual messages and in chat groups. When activated, all messages sent and received are deleted after seven days, which affects all those that are created since the function is activated, but not those that will be sent automatically.

WhatsApp will give group chats more control to guarantee the privacy of messages

There is no possibility to select the time that elapses for the deletion, as it does in Telegram, but it is not the only limitation that this functionality presents. For example, the management and configuration options in group chats are also quite limited, since only the administrators of a group can activate the “temporary messages” function.

WhatsApp seems to want to fix this, at least in part, and give WhatsApp chat groups more control about the privacy of messages. Now the instant messaging application has begun to test a function that will allow you to select whether only the administrators of a group, or all its participants, can activate “temporary messages”.

This has been verified in the latest version of the WhatsApp Android app in beta, where when accessing the group chat configuration options -where you can change the name, profile picture and description, among other options- you can choose between the two options. It is not that it is a very relevant change, but it will allow, at least, that not only administrators can activate and deactivate the function.

This would, for example, result in anyone in the group chat that want to send a message that self-destructs after seven days, you can enable the feature, submit it, and then disable the feature, self-sufficiently, without having to rely on requesting it from the group administrator.

It is an improvement that for the moment not available to all WhatsApp users and that it has not been confirmed when it will be officially released. At the moment it is only available in beta 2.21.8.7 of WhatsApp for Android. The safest thing is that it will also reach iOS, but for now, WhatsApp has not officially confirmed it.

.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Tech News

GAFA Group signs public letter supporting the right to vote

Via: Pixabay Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple Have signed a public letter condemning the Republican-led law that would restrict any voter from exercising...
Read more
Tech News

Motorola launches the Moto G 5G in Peru: look at its features and price

Motorola launched the Moto G 5G, its first device with 5G technology that can work with the new network that is already beginning...
Read more
5G News

TCL 20L, 20L + and 20 Pro 5G: TCL renews its mid-range

If yesterday was the day of televisions, today TCL has presented the renewal of its mid-range of smartphones, with three models (coincidentally there were...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.