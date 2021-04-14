WhatsApp will improve the management of “temporary messages” in groups

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp launched last November the possibility of sending “Temporary Messages” that disappear at the time of being sent, and enabled it both in individual messages and in chat groups. When activated, all messages sent and received are deleted after seven days, which affects all those that are created since the function is activated, but not those that will be sent automatically.

WhatsApp will give group chats more control to guarantee the privacy of messages

There is no possibility to select the time that elapses for the deletion, as it does in Telegram, but it is not the only limitation that this functionality presents. For example, the management and configuration options in group chats are also quite limited, since only the administrators of a group can activate the “temporary messages” function.

WhatsApp seems to want to fix this, at least in part, and give WhatsApp chat groups more control about the privacy of messages. Now the instant messaging application has begun to test a function that will allow you to select whether only the administrators of a group, or all its participants, can activate “temporary messages”.

This has been verified in the latest version of the WhatsApp Android app in beta, where when accessing the group chat configuration options -where you can change the name, profile picture and description, among other options- you can choose between the two options. It is not that it is a very relevant change, but it will allow, at least, that not only administrators can activate and deactivate the function.

This would, for example, result in anyone in the group chat that want to send a message that self-destructs after seven days, you can enable the feature, submit it, and then disable the feature, self-sufficiently, without having to rely on requesting it from the group administrator.

It is an improvement that for the moment not available to all WhatsApp users and that it has not been confirmed when it will be officially released. At the moment it is only available in beta 2.21.8.7 of WhatsApp for Android. The safest thing is that it will also reach iOS, but for now, WhatsApp has not officially confirmed it.

.