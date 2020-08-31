WhatsApp will let you further personalize all your chats, do you know how?

WhatsApp has never gotten along with wallpapers since since it exists, there has been a small tug of war between what users demanded and what the app was capable of offering. Now, Facebook seems to be going to enhance this part of their messaging application allowing users to choose one of these wallpapers independently for each of the chats that they have active for their contacts and groups.

Right now, the official iOS and Android releases only allow you to choose one of these wallpapers and apply them in a uniform and generalized way to all the chats that we have open, in such a way that it is not possible to differentiate which is one and which is other except for the contact name that appears at the top. Coming soon, WhatsApp will offer us some more freedom to better customize how we communicate with the rest.

At the moment only in the betas

This function can already be seen in operation within the beta apps that WhatsApp is publishing and updating periodically and, now, it is the turn of the Google OS. The most recent version has added two curious functions related to this customisation of chats of the messaging app: on the one hand, the possibility of choosing a different background for each conversation and, on the other, the arrival of new designs, patterns and colors of wallpapers.

Custom chat backgrounds on WhatsApp.

Remember that some years ago WhatsApp launched a specific wallpaper application that has hardly had changes and updates in the last nine years, so it gives an idea of ​​how little interest Facebook has shown in this area. What’s more, one of the battles that users have in dispute with those responsible for the app is, precisely, opening their hands to add new wallpapers without having to go through the developer’s control.

Be that as it may, and as you can see from the screens that we attach above, this function seems closer and closer to recognising the chats in which we write, not only by the name of the contact, but also by the wallpaper that we have definite. Something that to this day we do not know when it will arrive But these evidences that we leave you here serve to think that this will happen sooner rather than later.