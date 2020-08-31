Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp will let you further personalize all your chats, do you know how?

By Brian Adam
0
6
WhatsApp will let you further personalize all your chats, do you know how?
Whatsapp Will Let You Further Personalize All Your Chats, Do

Must Read

Game Reviews

Pathfinder Kingmaker Definitive Edition: the review of the PS4 version

Brian Adam - 0
One of the most profound RPGs of recent years finally lands on PS4 and Xbox One. Here are our impressions of Pathfinder Kingmaker....
Read more
Android

The Sony Xperia 5 II sees all its official press images filtered

Brian Adam - 0
Sony is preparing behind the scenes for a new smartphone, the Sony Xperia 5 II. Following the line of the previous model inspired by...
Read more
Social Networks

WhatsApp will let you further personalize all your chats, do you know how?

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp has never gotten along with wallpapers since since it exists, there has been a small tug of war between what users demanded and...
Read more
Editor's Pick

Huawei could exit the smartphone market, according to an analyst

Brian Adam - 0
The days pass and the Huawei story becomes more and more intricate. In fact, despite the earnings dating back to the first half of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

WhatsApp has never gotten along with wallpapers since since it exists, there has been a small tug of war between what users demanded and what the app was capable of offering. Now, Facebook seems to be going to enhance this part of their messaging application allowing users to choose one of these wallpapers independently for each of the chats that they have active for their contacts and groups.

Right now, the official iOS and Android releases only allow you to choose one of these wallpapers and apply them in a uniform and generalized way to all the chats that we have open, in such a way that it is not possible to differentiate which is one and which is other except for the contact name that appears at the top. Coming soon, WhatsApp will offer us some more freedom to better customize how we communicate with the rest.

At the moment only in the betas

This function can already be seen in operation within the beta apps that WhatsApp is publishing and updating periodically and, now, it is the turn of the Google OS. The most recent version has added two curious functions related to this customisation of chats of the messaging app: on the one hand, the possibility of choosing a different background for each conversation and, on the other, the arrival of new designs, patterns and colors of wallpapers.

Custom chat backgrounds on WhatsApp.

Remember that some years ago WhatsApp launched a specific wallpaper application that has hardly had changes and updates in the last nine years, so it gives an idea of ​​how little interest Facebook has shown in this area. What’s more, one of the battles that users have in dispute with those responsible for the app is, precisely, opening their hands to add new wallpapers without having to go through the developer’s control.

Be that as it may, and as you can see from the screens that we attach above, this function seems closer and closer to recognising the chats in which we write, not only by the name of the contact, but also by the wallpaper that we have definite. Something that to this day we do not know when it will arrive But these evidences that we leave you here serve to think that this will happen sooner rather than later.

Related Articles

Game Reviews

Pathfinder Kingmaker Definitive Edition: the review of the PS4 version

Brian Adam - 0
One of the most profound RPGs of recent years finally lands on PS4 and Xbox One. Here are our impressions of Pathfinder Kingmaker....
Read more
Android

The Sony Xperia 5 II sees all its official press images filtered

Brian Adam - 0
Sony is preparing behind the scenes for a new smartphone, the Sony Xperia 5 II. Following the line of the previous model inspired by...
Read more
Editor's Pick

Huawei could exit the smartphone market, according to an analyst

Brian Adam - 0
The days pass and the Huawei story becomes more and more intricate. In fact, despite the earnings dating back to the first half of...
Read more
Editor's Pick

This is the impressive transparent OLED Smart TV from Xiaomi

Brian Adam - 0
The Asian manufacturer has celebrated its 10th anniversary in a big way. And, nothing better to show off a first decade of life than...
Read more
Game Reviews

Little Town Hero Review: Game Freak RPG also arrives on Xbox One

Brian Adam - 0
The new game from the developers of the Pokémon series also lands on the Microsoft console, but fails to take advantage of some good...
Read more
Game Reviews

Motorola Edge Plus, Smartphone review designed for gamers

Brian Adam - 0
The terminal that was designed to meet the demands of gamers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=POOlnnsRmsA After more than a month of intensive use and after evaluating practically all the...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©