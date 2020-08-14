Whatsapp Will Limit The Use Of Stickers In Chats

WhatsApp will soon begin to limit the animated stickers used by chats with your friends. Discover here the real reason for this decision.

The stickers They came to make conversations on social networks more entertaining, as they help us express our emotions in a more fun way. These little images that we can add to our text messages may soon be limited by WhatsApp. Here we tell you the details.

Remember that you can enjoy WhatsApp, thanks to your Unlimited Friend that gives you your favorite social networks in an unlimited way and the best connectivity

You can also read: WhatsApp: You can mute chats and groups forever!

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp would be introducing a new limit, this after the arrival of the animated versions; since various users created stickers in motion of complete movies, which created instability in some cell phones.

You can also read: The trick to find and exact conversation by a photo

For example, the movie Shrek and Bee Movie that someone transformed into moving stickers and they were sent by WhatsApp; for which some users had to uninstall their instant messaging app, as it started to fail due to saturation.

Note that the possibility to import custom stickers is not available yet officially. https://t.co/Hevo9ia1eq

– WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 1, 2020

How would you apply the sticker limit?

The limit of the stickers will be variable according to the Android and iOS platforms; but it has been revealed that the general rule will be 1 megabyte per sticker.

WaBeaInfo clarified that the tool to create custom stickers is not yet officially available within the app, so it is still unknown whether or not those created in external apps can continue to be used.

So if you want to make your own animations, it would be best to have a little patience and wait for the next updates.