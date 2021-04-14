WhatsApp will make group chat members send temporary messages

- Advertisement -

There are users who prefer to use WhatsApp with the condition that the messages are deleted, as Telegram has been doing for a long time. Newly WhatsApp has joined this trend with minor changes to the system. At the moment, you can share temporary messages in private conversations, that is, in which there are only two users. We now know that it will be a matter of time for developers to add this feature to group chat.

It should be noted that only the administrators of the group chats of WhatsApp have the ability to send temporary messages. This will change with the next update of the messaging application so that all members of a group can send temporary messages and thus give greater privacy.

Users of patch 2.21.8.7 of the Beta version of WhatsApp have reported that members of a group chat will be able to activate or deactivate temporary messages. The administrator, for his part, will be the one who decides which of the members will be able to configure this type of message. In other words, the administrator will program the group chat conditions with the options “all participants” or “administrators only” for the use of temporary messages.

Changes in group chats for the benefit of privacy

WHATSAPP | More changes

WhatsApp it will also modify the duration of temporary messages. By default, texts were only deleted a week after they were published. The developers plan to reduce this time to just 24 hours, as offered by other instant messaging applications.

Other of the most anticipated changes is the migration of chats from iOS, Apple’s operating system, to Android and vice versa. It should be noted that the only alternative for migration is to use Google Drive on Android or iCloud on iOS. Now, the application has the plan of creating a multi-device support so that the migration is direct from the cloud.

