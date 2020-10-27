We have been waiting so long for the possibility of using WhatsApp on more than one device at the same time that we are almost satisfied with anything that they modify in the application. Y The last of the news that lands in the beta for Android touches precisely at that point, although not as we would have expected.

And it is that we begin to fear that WhatsApp on various devices will end up staying in a remake of the function that we already have available in our terminals through the possibility of logging in both in the web version and in the desktop version thanks to reading a QR code. A system that does not allow us to work independently and you need the phone to be turned on and with constant internet connection.

Better user interface

And is that the change that has just arrived in this beta version 2.20.120.17 for Android has to do, above all, with the management menu of those connections of our account with desktop apps for Windows 10 and macOS X, and web with all those compatible browsers. As soon as this update reaches the official versions, We will have a striking blue button that says “Link a Device” and a new way to show all those devices that we already have assets.

Link a new device on WhatsApp. WABetaInfo

As you can see just above, it is about new functions within the specific menu for these two ways we have to use WhatsApp on the screen from a computer, waiting to see how Facebook solve the challenge of allowing us to use their messaging app on other terminals, such as second smartphones, tablets, etc.

In addition to the above, This new beta version brings another partially redesigned menu, with existing categories changed their position on the screen, as are the storage of the application. The place where we can see how much space it occupies on our phone and what content is the most relevant in each chat. Also, it lets us choose how to download the images, videos, etc., without the only Wi-Fi connection or also with the data connection.

WhatsApp data and storage menu. WABetaInfo

Be that as it may, it’s about two essentially cosmetic changes, which hardly touch anything about how WhatsApp works in those menus and that, hopefully, they are the prelude to the arrival of some of the most anticipated functions of the app in recent times. Like using it on several devices at the same time really.