WhatsApp will make these changes and you will not be able to use the application if you do not agree

Changes in WhatsApp. The instant messaging service is updating its terms and privacy policies, which will be implemented as of February 8, 2021. If users do not agree with the changes, they will simply not be able to use the application anymore.

Notification of WhatsApp It also mentions that users who prefer to delete their account rather than accept the new terms can visit the help center for more information.

There are three updates that WhatsApp will run for the following month: additional information on how WhatsApp handles your data, changes in communication with companies and how WhatsApp shares data with Facebook and its affiliated companies.

“Our services have optional features that, if you use them, you require us to collect additional information to provide those features. You will be notified of such collection, as appropriate. If you choose not to provide the information required to use a function, you will not be able to use the function. “, points out WhatsApp it’s a statement.

Another policy states that WhatsApp it will now temporarily store the forwarded media on its servers. “When a user forwards media within a message, we temporarily store that media in encrypted form on our servers to aid more efficient delivery of additional forwards.”.

For its part, the information that WhatsApp shared with other Facebook companies includes your account registration information, transaction data, information about how you interact with others, mobile device information and IP address.

Finally, WhatsApp it will stop identifying your contacts who are not currently using your app. “If any of your contacts are not using our services yet, we will manage this information for you in a way that ensures that those contacts cannot be identified by us.”, says the company.

