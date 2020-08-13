Tech NewsAppsCommunicationEditor's PickSocial NetworksWhatsApp WhatsApp will no longer let you take screenshots in chats By Brian Adam 0 6 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Whatsapp Will No Longer Let You Take Screenshots In Chats.png Must Read Apps WhatsApp activates a new function to “verify” messages forwarded through the browser Brian Adam - 0 For some time we have been able to forward messages on WhatsApp. Similarly, every time we receive a forwarded message, the application indicates that... Read more Apps WhatsApp on various devices: the beta already shows where you can manage them Brian Adam - 0 There are many months that we have been waiting for that long-awaited function of allow us to use WhatsApp on more devices than just... Read more Apps You can already detect ‘fake news’ through WhatsApp, do you know how? Brian Adam - 0 Since the pandemic started and we were all confined in mid-March, There have been many news that have reached the media talking about the... Read more Apps WhatsApp will no longer let you take screenshots in chats Brian Adam - 0 This new feature will come to WhatsApp very soon, where it will now be impossible to take screenshots in conversations and have more privacy. This... Read more Brian AdamProfessional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons. This new feature will come to WhatsApp very soon, where it will now be impossible to take screenshots in conversations and have more privacy. This means that, if you see it from another perspective, now nobody will be able to make screenshot of your conversation and show your messages, photos, videos, GIFs and stickers. You will be sure that this conversation can only be seen by the person with whom you had it; taking advantage of that with your Unlimited Friend You have unlimited WhatsApp and the best connectivity to #LaRedDeTusEmociones. This is said to occur when the new function of fingerprint lock be active in Android; at that time the screenshots will be totally blocked. Since for now fingerprint lock is a feature available on devices iOS, so security and privacy are not equal in both operating systems and it is something that WhatsApp searches for. While you’re two new privacy and security features come to WhatsApp, there are alternatives that allow you to safeguard your conversations; one of them is Chat Lock For WhatsApp, an app available at Google play that allows you to add passwords to your most important chats and thus only you have access to them. Read: Google ads: How to recover a deleted message As you may have noticed, disabling screenshots has its pros and cons. But tell us, what do you think of this new privacy proposal? TagschatslongerscreenshotsWhatsApp Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Related Articles Apps WhatsApp activates a new function to “verify” messages forwarded through the browser Brian Adam - 0 For some time we have been able to forward messages on WhatsApp. Similarly, every time we receive a forwarded message, the application indicates that... Read more Apps WhatsApp on various devices: the beta already shows where you can manage them Brian Adam - 0 There are many months that we have been waiting for that long-awaited function of allow us to use WhatsApp on more devices than just... Read more Apps You can already detect ‘fake news’ through WhatsApp, do you know how? Brian Adam - 0 Since the pandemic started and we were all confined in mid-March, There have been many news that have reached the media talking about the... Read more Android Android gets long-awaited functionality, but it ‘loses’ a service Brian Adam - 0 Today saw the arrival of two news regarding the Android world. We can say that one is good and the other is "bad". In... Read more Apps Do you know how to import a contact in WhatsApp from the photo gallery? Brian Adam - 0 The arrival of QR codes has revolutionized WhatsApp because allow a new way to share our phone number quickly and easily and, to a... Read more Android How to enjoy a month of free ‘premium’ apps and games on Android this summer Brian Adam - 0 Trial periods in any service are a custom that is very good, because allows us to test a service or platform in detail, without... Read more TikTok learns an old lesson in US negotiating art Samsung Unpacked, mega leak on everything: Galaxy Z Fold 2, Watch... How to hide Instagram conversations? How does the 47 MP mirrorless shoot? Panasonic Lumix S1R test Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list) The best free themes for MIUI 12 Categories Tech News3873Latest news3221Sports1015Smart Gadgets869Top Stories806Corona Virus737Apps704Mobile631Entertainment615Android584Reviews562How to?425Social Networks364Gaming320Community313