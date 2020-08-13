Tech NewsAppsCommunicationEditor's PickSocial NetworksWhatsApp

WhatsApp will no longer let you take screenshots in chats

By Brian Adam
0
6


This new feature will come to WhatsApp very soon, where it will now be impossible to take screenshots in conversations and have more privacy.

This means that, if you see it from another perspective, now nobody will be able to make screenshot of your conversation and show your messages, photos, videos, GIFs and stickers. You will be sure that this conversation can only be seen by the person with whom you had it; taking advantage of that with your Unlimited Friend You have unlimited WhatsApp and the best connectivity to #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

WhatsApp screenshots

This is said to occur when the new function of fingerprint lock be active in Android; at that time the screenshots will be totally blocked. Since for now fingerprint lock is a feature available on devices iOS, so security and privacy are not equal in both operating systems and it is something that WhatsApp searches for.

WhatsApp screenshots

While you’re two new privacy and security features come to WhatsApp, there are alternatives that allow you to safeguard your conversations; one of them is Chat Lock For WhatsApp, an app available at Google play that allows you to add passwords to your most important chats and thus only you have access to them.

WhatsApp screenshots

Read: Google ads: How to recover a deleted message

As you may have noticed, disabling screenshots has its pros and cons. But tell us, what do you think of this new privacy proposal?

