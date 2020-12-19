WhatsApp will no longer work on these iPhones in 2021: check it now

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp is changing around the world and not only has it updated its terms and conditions, but now the quick messaging app is about to stop working on several cell phones on the planet, both on Android and on iPhone . Why? Will it affect my cell phone?

Although this process is carried out every year, the company WhatsApp points out that the changes within its application are permanent and that, due to improvements, certain aspects are lost, one of which is incompatibility with certain cell phone models.

That is why you must be vigilant. What are the models within Apple cell phones that the quick messaging application will no longer work?

Only those models where iOS is updated to version 9 will they be compatible with WhatsApp. (Photo: Cult of mac)

THESE ARE THE IPHONE THAT WILL NOT HAVE WHATSAPP IN 2021

As every year, WhatsApp publishes on its website the official list of cell phones that will be compatible. Most tend to be due to a lag in the operating system they have installed.

It is in this way that you should always check if the cell phone model that has the software without updating. If this is not possible, the only issue to be able to use the app is changing your smartphone, unfortunately.

According WhatsApp all the iPhones with iOS 9 and later versions will be compatible with the service, that means that if they have iOS 8 or lower, the app will not work.