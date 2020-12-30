WhatsApp will no longer work on your cell phone in 2021 and this you must do URGENT

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp It is the favorite application for many, but it can come to an end on your cell phone. Through it you can send a variety of multimedia elements such as photos, videos, GIFs, stickers, among others. You also have the possibility to call or make video calls to anyone just by having their number. However, the app could end on several cell phones in 2021. What should I do?

For starters, smartphones with Android operating system that will no longer have support for WhatsApp will be those that use the Android Ice Cream Sandwich operating system or 4.0.3.

In the case of Apple terminals, the iPhone, those that will no longer have the fast messaging application are those that still run on iOS 9 or lower.

While WhatsApp It will still provide service at the beginning of the year on these cell phones, it will no longer be updated later since the support will be removed. Don’t you want to lose your conversations? Then do the following.

WHAT TO DO IF WHATSAPP STOPS WORKING ON JANUARY 1, 2021 ON YOUR CELL PHONE

There are a variety of steps to update the operating system of your mobile device, either Android or iPhone. For this, it is not necessary to buy or pay for a program, since this can be done by anyone from the comfort of their home. Use these steps so you don’t run out of WhatsApp on January 1, 2021.