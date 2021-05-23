WhatsApp will not delete your account if you do not accept its new conditions

The new WhatsApp conditions continue to bring a tail. The messaging application that is now owned by Facebook announced them at the beginning of the year, but had no choice but to delay them due to the uproar. The controversy over the changes related to privacy had broken out and could be a time bomb for WhatsApp. Finally, the effective date was delayed to May 15, 2021. Users had to accept the conditions to continue using WhatsApp. If they did not, they were exposed to lose your account in the worst case . Now, it seems that they are backtracking and WhatsApp will not delete your account if you do not accept their new conditions.

The changes in the conditions of WhatsApp mean that they can read the messages that we exchange with companies that use WhatsApp Business. Spain and the rest of the countries of the European Union are safe from this change since they do not comply with the RGPD. However, we must accept the conditions as they will change for all users as of May 15. Failure to do so, we risk losing the WhatsApp account. First, we would stop being able to send or receive messages, giving us time to download our information. Finally, the account would be permanently deleted.

WhatsApp backs off and won’t delete accounts

If the entry into force of the new WhatsApp conditions has turned out to be a headache for Facebook, it seems that things will still give more to talk about. According to a Twitter message posted by Press Trust of India, WhatsApp has decided not to do anything about users who do not accept its conditions before May 15, 2021.

Basically, no WhatsApp account will be deleted if the new terms are not accepted by the customers. In a brief statement, the company responsible for the popular messaging application has explained that:

“While most users who have received the new terms of service have accepted them, we have seen that some people have not yet had the opportunity to do so. No accounts will be deleted on May 15 due to this update and no one will lose WhatsApp functionality either. We will continue with reminders to people in the coming weeks. “

WhatsApp scraps May 15 deadline for accepting privacy policy, says no accounts will be deleted if terms not accepted by users – Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2021

From the outset, no one will lose their WhatsApp account nor will it stop receiving messages. Of course, it is possible that every two by three you will be bothered with a notification or a pop-up window to end up accepting the change of conditions. We will continue to inform you with news from May 15.