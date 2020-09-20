WhatsApp will not let you lose control of the messages that self-destruct

Things grind slowly. WhatsApp, unlike Telegram, its main competition, seems to be thinking too much about things and there comes a time when what they are going to introduce in official releases ends up going unnoticed because, in total, we have been hearing that months will come. And that it is the case of these messages that self-destruct after a time that we can fix.

There are many beta versions where they have been sighted, with options that increasingly make it clearer how they will work, although Today’s leak has to do with that menu where we can go to consult all the chats or groups in which we have programmed that what we write is deleted after a time interval.

An own section within the app

The case is that in beta 2.20.197.4 for Android already a trace of how we can see all those rules that we have defined appears so that messages are deleted after a few days, months, etc. It is a menu within WhatsApp where we can see all those chats that we have configured and, thus, be able to manage them better.

Messages that self-destruct on WhatsApp.

It is true that when the first information about these messages appeared, which delete themselves after a certain period of time, many wondered how we would be able to manage such rules Because, having dozens of active chats and groups, there would come a time when we would lose control. Now we know that this will not happen, by centralizing everything within an option in the menus that, as you can see on the screen that you have just above, will be called “Expiring Messages”.

In addition to that novelty in the form of a menu, The beta of WhatsApp for Android has shown another element that we can consider as unpublished, and that is that the messaging app will resort to a kind of warning banners where it will send us official announcements from the application itself, such as changes in the use policies, or any other alert that has to do with an important issue.

Notice banners on WhatsApp.

In the screenshot you have just above you can see how the notice of the new privacy regulations in Brazil appears, But imagine that when the Covid-19 pandemic arrived, that would have been the space in which we would have read the limitations on the forwarding of certain messages, or the relevant information about the disease, etc. It is something that, for example, Telegram has within a channel with the name of the application and that is very useful to know the news that is cooked within the platform with each new version of the app.