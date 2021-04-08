WhatsApp will officially allow to pass the conversation history between Android and iPhone

- Advertisement -

Surely it has happened to you that you have bought an iPhone or an Android smartphone and you were surprised that you cannot transfer your WhatsApp conversations from one device to the other. For many, keeping WhatsApp conversations is important. Either because of work issues or because we want to have those lines that we share with loved ones. However, when we change mobile, conversations do not come with us automatically. Passing WhatsApp conversations from Android to iPhone, and vice versa has been an odyssey for all users who tried it, so much so that there are only a couple of payment platforms that help you achieve it through modified versions. Now all this is going to change, because WhatsApp is going to prohibit the use of these platforms and in return it is going to offer all iOS and Android users the possibility of transferring their chat history from one operating system to another officially. We will tell you. WhatsApp will officially allow us to pass conversations between Android and iPhone Today we found out thanks to WABetaInfo, that, in a future update, WhatsApp will allow us to pass our chat history from WhatsApp for iOS to WhatsApp for Android, and vice versa. This future function will be a novelty and a giant step forward for the platform that has seen its users get surprised on multiple occasions when they change mobile operating systems. Now, thanks to this novelty, they will finally be able to switch from one system to another without losing any of their conversations. When the user tries to link a device that has a different operating system to his WhatsApp account, it is always necessary to update to the latest WhatsApp update available in the App Store or TestFlight, to avoid any compatibility error with the Android version. When will this update be available? Unfortunately, there is no release date available, so stay tuned for more features and new announcements about this long-awaited new feature. The odyssey of changing the operating system has been going on for many years. It has always happened that between devices of the same operating system, it was easier thanks to backup copies. However, when we wanted to change from Android to iOS and vice versa, the process became quite complicated, since each one dumps the backups within its own server. In the case of Android, in Drive and in the case of iPhones, in iCloud. The only way to be able to keep all the files in the change of mobile is through third-party software and that is where the modified versions that cause WhatsApp so much suspicion entered the scene, since they escape the control of the company and could affect the user.