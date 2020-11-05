WhatsApp will require you to show why you are reporting a user

Since ever, WhatsApp has had functions to report those users who, for whatever reason, do not have the appropriate behavior within chats and are dedicated to setting conversations on fire, in the best of cases, or annoying some users with threats, insults and attitudes that deserve to be punished. Hence, the punishment for many of them is the complete blocking of their mobile numbers, which prevents them from using the app again ad eternum.

But as it happens in all areas of life, just as a huge percentage of those reports to WhatsApp about haters, trolls and other digital fauna are true, a minimal number does not attend to real accusations and they are due more to personal vendettas between friends , couples or family, what else. So From the app they have decided that, if you take the step of reporting inappropriate behavior, at least demonstrate it.

WhatsApp will ask you for proof

That is the great change that has just arrived in some beta versions that are being tested and, specifically, it is in 2.20.206.3 where substantial modifications have been found in the WhatsApp reporting tool of those groups or users, which we believe are not they adjust their behavior to what we can consider as “good practices”. And it is that, Until today, the messaging app only took into account the number of complaints received by a user, if the accuser is new to the platform and, above all, if there was already a history of complaints on which to act.

New way to report a user.

What changes, as you can see in the attached screenshots, is that WhatsApp will now ask us for tests to assess those possible disrespect or insults that we may have received, in such a way that it will notify us that in order to determine if the user deserves some type of sanction, we will have to let the app collect messages published in that chat. Similarly, if the complaint is about a group, our complaint will enable Facebook to collect some of those messages to get a better idea of ​​the seriousness of the problem.

New way to report to a group.

Parallel to that alert, the new menu to report users will offer us the possibility of automatically leaving the group, or the chat in question, and delete all the messages contained in it. Which will save us the trouble of doing it in those cases where the harassment, insults or slights have been too serious. As always, all of these changes are available in beta versions and do not have a release date for official iOS and Android releases.