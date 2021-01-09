WhatsApp will share data with Facebook: either you accept or you will not be able to use it

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

2021 is going to start strong and in the part that touches Facebook, it seems that the waters are churning on account of measures such as those that Apple is going to implement soon, which on paper will reduce the capacity of Mark Zuckerberg’s to collect all our activity in a completely indiscriminate way. At last, users (at least on iOS) will have tools to cut off the flow of information they mine from our devices, even blocking any tracking of our location, web browsing history, etc.

So it seemed logical to think that from the social network they were going to find a way to try to access all that information that (on paper) they claim they are going to lose, and in the last hours we have known a first measure: WhatsApp will change its conditions of use and if we do not accept them, we will not be able to enter the application and continue to communicate with others through the chats that we have organized.

WhatsApp and Facebook, closer

Ever since Mark Zuckerbergs bought the messaging app in 2014, the threat of monetization, ads or loss of independence has hovered over it. AND now the last one is confirmed by modifying WhatsApp its conditions of use to advise us that virtually all of our chat activity and use of the application will be shared with other companies that may “use Facebook’s hosted services to store and manage” our conversations.

New conditions of use of WhatsApp.

This screen that you have just above is the one that will begin to appear from today on WhatsApp and, for now, it is a simple warning so that we are vigilant. What is truly important will arrive on February 8, at which time these terms of use will come into force and that, if we do not accept them, they will prevent us from using the application, as well as consulting or using all the chats that we have active. That is to say, “they are lentils”, so we either give all the information to Facebook that they request and that we generate daily, or it is time to say goodbye and embrace other solutions such as Telegram.

In that notice WhatsApp is extremely clear in informing us that we will not be able to use the application if we do not accept the new conditions of use (which gives a clear measure that they are aware of the line they have decided to cross) and, even more curious, they point out the exit door to users by taking them to a page in their help center where they tell us how to delete our account to forever. With all of the above on the table, what are you going to do?

From WhatsApp, a spokesperson has stated that “there are no changes to WhatsApp’s data sharing practices in the European region (including the UK) that can be attributed to the updated Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. For the avoidance of any doubt, it remains true that WhatsApp does not share WhatsApp user data from the European region with Facebook so that you can use them to improve your products or advertisements ”.