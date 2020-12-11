WhatsApp will stop working in 2021 on your smartphone if you don’t do this urgently

Are you still using WhatsApp ? The application continues to gain more acceptance throughout the world and aims to become the king during the end of the year parties. Among the things that the application has added are the new emojis , “dark mode”, the ability to activate self-destructing messages and the function to change and personalize your conversations with a creative wallpaper.

But, as reported WABeta Info , from 2021 the security policies and conditions to use WhatsApp they will change and, in case you do not want to accept them, you will not be able to use the application next year.

The source reveals that these new regulations will take effect from the February 8, 2021. Even if you already have the latest beta version of the app, to Android 2.20.206.19 or 2.20.130 for iOS, are already active.

Likewise, it is explained that the new terms or rules will reach all users through a notification, which you can read carefully before making a decision if you want to continue using WhatsApp 2021.

This is how the message of the new conditions that you must accept on WhatsApp will arrive. (Photo: WABeta Info)

WHAT THE NEW WHATSAPP SECURITY POLICIES SAY

At the moment one can read the old policies using the website of WhatsApp . In the questions and answers section you can also appreciate them in order to know what happens with all your conversations before using the service.

On the other hand, the new conditions will be related not only to the personal WhatsApp account but also that of the companies, which will be able to use the services and servers of Facebook to store and manage the chats they have in the app with their clients.

WABeta Info indicates that if you do not accept the new conditions, you can delete your WhatsApp account within the settings. Updated Terms of Service will be announced in the coming weeks.