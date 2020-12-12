For next year there will be some changes in terms of technology and one of these will be the messaging application WhatsApp.

WhatsApp will stop working on these mobiles by 2021

With the expected arrival of 5G, companies like WhatsApp announced a few months ago that they would update their system to make it safer and more compact in the face of the new challenges that will come in the coming years.

That is why there will be a series of mobiles that will become obsolete and that will not be able to enjoy the most used instant messaging application in the world, so it will be necessary to consider changing terminals in the short term.

In the mobile list that they will stop having WhatsApp We can find devices that use both Android and iOS systems, so it is best to know what device we have and whether our team will be able to continue using the messages application.

Phones that will become obsolete

On the official site of the company announces that on iOS systems the minimum version to use their services will be 9, so all teams will have to update their system.

iPhone 4 and previous models will stop having WhatsApp as they are not compatible with version 9.

iPhone 4S will have to be updated to version 9.

iPhone 5, 5S and 5C, it will be necessary to update to, minimum, version 9 and later if necessary.

iPhone 6 and 6S will also have to be updated to version 9. These are the oldest models that at the moment can update up to iOS version 14, the latest update that the company has released.

Taking this information into account, versions prior to iPhone 4S They will not be able to continue using the instant messaging service, so in 2021 users with these terminals will have to consider a change in their mobile phone if they wish to continue maintaining communication through WhatsApp.