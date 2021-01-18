WhatsApp withdraws and changes the date to accept its new conditions of use

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Surely WhatsApp has already been noticing for a few days on their cards the response of users to the decision to set a deadline to accept your new terms of service on February 8, the moment in which those users who do not want to give their approval, would have to look for an alternative to the application owned by Facebook. And it seems that they are already doing it because over the last two weeks, there is no way to go down from the first two positions in the iOS and Android app stores, both to Telegram and Signal.

So with that scenario that is fattening the competition, Mark Zuckerberg’s have put in place a damage containment strategy to avoid a major problem and have made the decision to extend the term of acceptance of the new conditions of use by three months, until May 15, 2021. On the horizon, the objective of convincing us all that this feeling that our data will be under the control of the social network is not true.

Huge confusion around the changes

That is, in short, the idea that flies over WhatsApp’s head about what happened in recent days. Not even his intervention pointing out which data is impossible that could end up in the hands of Facebook has prevented users from fleeing en masse to other alternatives, so they have opted for a justified delay in that “there is a lot of confusion regarding our recent update. Due to the spread of so much misinformation that it raises concern, we want to help people learn the facts and understand our principles. ”

Notice of acceptance of original conditions of service.

They affirm that, with these new terms of use, “none of that changed. The update includes new options for people who share messages with companies in WhatsApp, and provides greater transparency regarding the way in which we collect and use the data. “That is why they point out that only in the Business (companies) part of WhatsApp will things change when dealing with data generated by all our activity Although as today few users use it, its impact will be (for now) very limited.

For the peace of mind of all users, WhatsApp will not suspend “or delete any account on February 8”. What’s more, they will take “a whole series of measures to clear up the misinformation regarding the way privacy and security work on WhatsApp.” Later, they will “gradually ask users to review the policy at their own pace before the new business options are enabled on May 15.”