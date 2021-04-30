WhatsApp won’t let me increase the speed of the audios

Did you know that you can increase the speed of the audios of WhatsApp? In order to use this tool you need to be part of the beta or a tester. The program continues to be one of the fast messaging applications that many use in the world. Just by having the other person’s cell phone number, you can talk about any topic and send videos, photos, among other multimedia content. Have you already updated the application?

Many times the new tools of WhatsApp They are not available to everyone, so you will need to receive some help from the mobile application.

For example, in recent days the function has been launched to increase the speed of any audio that we receive or send in the app. But this is not in everyone. How can I have it right now?

For this you need to be a beta tester user. What does it mean? That with this you will be able to test functions of WhatsApp before everyone else and until receiving news that will come into operation in the following weeks or months.

HOW TO BE A WHATSAPP BETA TESTER

ON ANDROID

The first thing to do is go to Google Play

There just search WhatsApp .

. Once inside the WhatsApp tab, scroll down.

There you will see the option to become a beta tester. If you do not see it, then enter this link .

. Accept the conditions and you will have to wait a bit for you to start downloading, if there is one, the latest version of WhatsApp Beta.

This way you will know if you accessed the beta of WhatsApp on Android. (Photo: MAG)

ON IPHONE

The first thing you should do is download TestFlight on the App Store .

. When you have installed it, simply open this link to apply for a position in WhatsApp Beta for iPhone

in WhatsApp Beta for iPhone Now you should be redirected back to TestFlight.

Press Accept to get the position and it will not take long for WhatsApp beta to be installed on your cell phone.

It should be noted that the WhatsApp beta participants are a little more limited on iPhone.

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same request from your iPhone.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link. There you simply have to put your phone number, in addition to the code of your region, and then write your message after identifying yourself.