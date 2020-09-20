MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

Whatsapp working on messages that delete themselves: here’s how they will work

By Brian Adam
Whatsapp working on messages that delete themselves: here's how they will workWhile the Android beta of Whatsapp has confirmed the possibility of silencing the chat forever, from the iOS counterpart we receive news that the platform is also working on another highly requested function: the possibility to send messages on expiry.

To reveal the news the colleagues of WABetaInfo, who have specified that the feature is still under development and it could only get into the public hands in the coming months.

As the title suggests, the moment a message expires the application will automatically delete it. It is not clear the time frame that will be possible to choose, but at least judging from the screenshots it does not seem to be very flexible and unlike what happens on Telegram, no images have yet emerged on the options that users will have available.

According to WABetaInfo, however, when the option is activated WhatsApp will delete the messages on both the sender and the recipient’s phone. More information is not available, however, a sign that the development could have only started recently, with the release that could be far away.

In the meantime, however, the developers are also working on multi-device support for WhatsApp, so however the work seems to be proceeding faster and could arrive soon.

