WhatsApp is testing various tools in its beta version to improve the user experience. We already have the option to send text messages, send GIFs, stickers and make video calls. However, new tools such as “vacation mode” are being worked on.

Can you imagine completely disconnecting from WhatsApp? Above all, users silence work or family groups to avoid checking the mobile at all times. This problem has given rise to the tool in question.

This new system will allow you to archive chats automatically and silence them for a limited time or if you wish forever. You will not get a notification balloon from a chat until you reverse it.

“When activated (the“ vacation mode ”), chats will be muted and new messages will be archived when they arrive,” it is explained in the beta version. If you want your contacts not to worry about not responding, remember that it is possible to configure a personalized message that will be sent when they speak to you.

Unfortunately, WhatsApp has not yet defined the official launch date of the “vacation mode”. If you sign up for the beta version in the following link you will be able to test various elements in development such as WhatsApp Business.

WhatsApp would add the “vacation mode” to avoid being interrupted. (Photo: WABetainfo)

How to see deleted WhatsApp messages again

The trick is pretty straightforward, but first make sure to back up your conversations from WhatsApp , in addition to updating the app on your Android device. Then you must run this on your cell phone, although at the moment it is not available on iOS:

Download the application called WhatsRemoved from Google Play.

If you can’t find it, here is the link from the Android store. There are also other programs, but this one will benefit you by not being paid.

from the Android store. There are also other programs, but this one will benefit you by not being paid. When you finish and you have given the corresponding permissions, now wait to receive a deleted message on WhatsApp.

If your friend sends you a text that is later deleted, go to WhatsRemoved.

There you will see exactly what that message said, even if it was a photo or video.

This also happens for those WhatsApp messages that are deleted or deleted once they are seen.

Remember that at the moment this function is only found on Android. On iOS terminals it is difficult to do so since there are no similar applications in the Apple Store or similar applications such as the Huawei Store.

It should be noted that in the same application you can also check which messages are no longer useful to you, in this way prevent them from accumulating and occupying a certain space on your mobile device. To do this, go to Settings and then to Chats, there you can see a ranking of which conversations weigh more than others.

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same request from your iPhone.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link. There you simply have to put your phone number, in addition to the code of your region, and then write your message after identifying yourself.

