WhatsApp would have in hand an update to migrate chats from Android to iOS

WhatsApp, the app messaging service with more users around the world, has been working to bring us new news in its future updates such as: vacation mode, video calls through the Web version, among others. Now, it was learned that the app will allow us to migrate the conversation history between the Android and iOS operating systems, as well as transfer said data to a new cell phone number.

Currently, for example, if we try to transfer the backup of WhatsApp stored in Google Drive to an iOS device (IPhone), it will not be possible, because the latter uses other systems to save its data.

This migration process is still in development, therefore the beta version is also not available for testing. To make these functions possible, the cloud service, known as Google Cloud or iCloud, will be used, reported the portal “WABetaInfo”.

In addition, the aforementioned portal announced that this data transfer may not be carried out at any time, except when the account of WhatsApp to an Android mobile device. As it is recalled, the Facebook company has previously given up on many functions that were under test, it is not known if this important tool will suffer the same fate.

WABetaInfo

HOLIDAY MODE

Although this messaging application has become indispensable in our lives, it sometimes turns out to be a nuisance, especially when we are on vacation from work or outside of work hours. Although currently the app allows us to silence notifications that usually appear on almost the entire screen, this does not apply when they tag or mention us.

However, thinking about this annoyance, WhatsApp has been developing the “Vacation Mode”, which will allow us to archive all groups that we want in a separate folder, be it from work, family, friends, etc., in this way those annoying messages will not reach us, even if they tag us.

It should be noted that when we decide to unarchive these groups, the conversations, photos or documents that we have not read by absence, will remain intact throughout the course of that time.