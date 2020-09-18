Whatsapp: You Can Mute Chats And Groups Forever!

The WhatsApp messaging app has decided to enable the option to mute chats and conversation groups forever. At last!

Surely like we love to chat with your friends and family for WhatsApp, but being honest sometimes they include us in groups that end up filling with memes or phrases of “Good morning” that we cannot always see. If you have been through something like this but still have decided not to leave the group, here we have the solution for you. WhatsApp will allow you to mute chats forever.

Silent MessageRemember that you can enjoy WhatsApp, thanks to your Unlimited Friend that gives you your favorite social networks in an unlimited way and the best connectivity to #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

According to the WABetaInfo portal, in the latest Beta version of WhatsApp, the “Forever” option already appears to avoid notifications from a chat. This option will replace the “For one year” option.

The only way to receive notifications from the chat or group that you silence is if they tag you in a message, so if it is something urgent or important, you will surely find out.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.197.3: what’s new?

How will a group or chat be permanently muted?

Although the official launch date of this option is still unknown, it is already known how it will work. It will be very simple and you will only have to follow the same steps that you now use to temporarily silence a group: