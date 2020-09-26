WhatsApp: You can now change the color of the app icon

You can customize the icon of your app by choosing your favorite color, now WhatsApp will adapt to your style and match your wallpaper.

WhatsApp is constantly working on new tools to surprise its users; since in addition to allowing us to send files, photos and audios, it allows us to make video calls. Disappearing messages and mobile payments will be working too soon . Its interface has also been renewed, for example with the arrival of dark mode , but if you want even more customization options, here we share the trick to change the color icon .

How to change the color of the WhatsApp icon?

VERY IMPORTANT. The first step is to make a backup of all the chats and your WhatsApp information .

of all the chats and your information . The second thing is to download WhatsApp Plus , available for Android at this link .

Once the app is installed, you can make the changes you want in the menu on the top right of the app.

You will find the Universal option , then Styles and the Icon tool .

option then and the tool . You can customize the icon with the color you like the most, there are several shades, such as blue, red, pink, gray or orange and more.

At the end of these steps, you will be able to visualize how the icon will look different.

If you decide to choose the Plus version , remember that from there you will chat with your friends.

You must consider that WhatsApp Plus is an unofficial extension, so you will not be able to have both apps on your cell phone. It is always advisable to be patient and wait for the updates of the official version, and even more so because with Amigo Kit you have this and all your social networks unlimited.

