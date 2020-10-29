Whatsapp's Plan: Fill The Chats With New Stickers, By When?

The stickers have become within WhatsApp in a kind of new language, equivalent to that of emoticons, and that is invading the chats from all over the planet and that have the enormous advantage that we can install them on our smartphone, if we like them, instantly. We just have to click on them and tell the app to download them, so that they become part of the library that we have available within the mobile.

And in addition to that ability to go viral, to spread through all conversations as if they were an oil stain, stickers offer, when we talk about beta versions of WhatsApp, an advantage that makes us rub our hands as soon as new news appears: and is that unlike other functions, which end up being implemented after weeks or months, in the case of these stickers, this period of time is usually infinitely shorter.

Imminent landing of new stickers

This has been seen in one of the latest beta versions of WhatsApp for Android, and in the Business edition for iOS, so It is very certain that one of these days, without realizing it, they will appear in the mini-store (free, of course) that these stickers have. And as you can see, those on Facebook follow the line of cute designs that will allow us to transmit in a chat how we feel and think.

New WhatsApp sticker packs. WABetaInfo

Cutie Pets and Tonton Friends are some of those packs that are coming and that, as in all cases, we can download in bulk. All at once. The first ones are static, simple graphics that we can share and that’s it, but the rest do have the advantage of being animated, which are the ones that have caused the real fever that the app has been experiencing since it landed just a few months ago.

It must be said that stickers (animated or not) are not a novelty in WhatsApp and other messaging apps, such as Line (especially) or Telegram, which have been boasting about them for many years. If in addition to downloading all the available packs, following the instructions that we told you when they were released, you want to create your own, it is also possible to do it quickly and easily.

Although the arrival of these stickers is very good, WhatsApp still owes us what is the most anticipated update in recent years: the one that will allow us to use our account on other devices at the same time as the main mobile. But we keep waiting.