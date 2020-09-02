A rider of a man who was injured when he was knocked down by a car in Dublin has died in hospital.

Thiago Cortes, of Brazilian descent, was over twenty years old.

He was laid to rest on Northport Quay in the city at around 10.30 last night. The driver of the car did not stop.

The car was found around the corner in Forbes Castle Square shortly after the incident.

The rider was taken to the Mater Hospital, where he has since died.

Gardaí are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has cameras in their cars and was in the area at the time, to contact them.