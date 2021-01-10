When doctors tested their vaccines on themselves: the bubonic plague vaccine they developed in three months and saved millions of lives

- Advertisement -

On January 10, 1897, Waldemar Haffkine He was inoculated with the plague vaccine he had been working on non-stop since arriving in Bombay just three months earlier. I don't think we are able to understand precisely what the Indian city was like at that time. At the beginning of the decade, according to the 1891 census, Bombay already had 820,000 inhabitants. In the Madrid of the time, and infectious diseases were our daily bread. So when a mysterious disease started killing people in the Nowroji Hill slum, no one was surprised. When in a few days the patients were counted by the thousands, the situation changed radically.

The panic caused a mass exodus that threatened not only the very young textile industry of the region, but the very status of the city as a commercial center of British India. The authorities and the meager medical profession were out of the game. Luckily, a young Goano doctor Acacio Viegas set out to treat the sick and discovered that it was bubonic plague.

A city under the plague

Mycobacterium tuberculosis | CDC / Dr. George Kubica

The diagnosis did not improve the situation in the city. Almost the opposite. Therefore, after contacting four teams of experts, the governor of Bombay contacted a young Jewish bacteriologist (born in Ordesa and nationalized French) who had been vaccinating against cholera for more than five years and now lived in Parel, not far from the city. If Haffkine had been able to create a vaccine against Vibrio cholerae perhaps it could do the same against Koch’s Bacillus.

As I was saying, Waldemar Haffkine was born in present-day Ukraine and worked at the University of Saint Peterburg with the famous biologist Ilya Mechnikov until, fleeing from the convulsed imperial Russia, both were forced to flee to Paris, where the newly inaugurated ** Pasteur Institute ** welcomed him with open arms (but only offered him a position as a librarian ).

Expert in the study of protozoa, Haffkine started working on a vaccine to control cholera cases that, driven by the unhealthiness of runaway industrialization, had become a European pandemic. On July 18, 1982, he self-injected the vaccine and two weeks later, he presented the results. It was greeted with joy by the press, but neither the Pasteur Institute nor any top scientist endorsed its discovery.

Exhausted and disenchanted, he decided to travel to India where, without modern medical facilities, his vaccine could have a greater effect. He traveled the subcontinent and in 1896 settled in Parel. A few months later, the Governor knocked on his door and, gifted with a small team, started working on the bubonic plague vaccine in a makeshift laboratory in a hallway of Grant Medical College.

Time trial

Waldemar Haffkine vaccinating against cholera in Calcutta, March 1894 | Wikipedia

It was a horrible three months. Two of his assistants left work because of the required pace and another of them suffered an anxiety attack. However, on January 10, as we said, the vaccine was ready and Haffkine himself tested it. Everything seemed in order, but the authorities decided to do a trial in the Byculla jail. It was a success: no vaccinated had symptoms, while seven unvaccinated prisoners died of the disease.

In just a few years, more than a million people were vaccinated against the bubonic plague. However, “like other of these early vaccines, the Haffkine vaccine had unpleasant side effects and did not provide complete protection”; that is, it did not solve the problem at all. It saved many lives, but by 1901, Bombay’s population had fallen to 780,000 as a result of the mass exodus and epidemic.

Now that vaccines have returned to the center of public debate, it is worth remembering that they have a very rich history: the history of how heroes fought through thick and thin to save us from our worst demons, the ones we couldn’t even see.

Image | Parth vyas