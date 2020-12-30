When everything was love between Luis Miguel and Manzanero: this is how he defended the composer from a joke

- Advertisement -

The death of the singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero left the world of entertainment and culture marked as one of the most significant losses within the panorama of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And it is that the Yucatecan singer-songwriter left a very special mark on Mexican music, as various entertainment artists have used some of his songs as a tribute to his great quality as a singer-songwriter. One of them was “El Sol”, Luis Miguel, who performed some songs with a very special touch, such as “Porbajo de la mesa”.

The friendship that existed between them was one of the examples of how much they loved each other, since they came to interpret together on various occasions and he was one of the stalwarts when visiting the “Master”, who recently passed away due to complications caused by a case of COVID-19.

Luis Miguel himself came out in his defense when issues were discussed in which they criticized Manzanero, as was the case with the interview he was conducted on the Chilean program “Viva el Monday,” hosted by Álvaro Salas. On that occasion, Luis Miguel did not hesitate to attack the communicator after he made a comment related to the height of the Yucatecan composer.

In that broadcast, Luis Miguel was on a world tour promoting one of the most successful albums of his career, “Romances”. recorded in the late 1990s, just when the singer was in his prime. It was when they were talking about a subject that even Elvis Presley himself he had interpreted and that Manzanero had written: “We are boyfriends.”

Salas had made fun of the size of Armando Manzanero, something that did not sit well with the “Sun”, who immediately showed his despair and anger at the words of the driver. Salas said this: “How tall is Armando Manzanero really? Is it so small? I ask you why his greatest success came from under the table ”.

Luis Miguel, for his part, responded as follows:

Well look, if you can measure his height from head to sky, I think (Armando Manzanero) is taller than you

The show’s audience immediately laughed at the comment, something that the host tried to handle comedically and laughed in the same way. Although evidently The driver’s discomfort was also noted, all this before the challenging gaze of Luis Miguel.

But the relationship between the two did not seem to end in the best way because in 2018, when a tribute was held in the archaeological zone of Chichen Itzá, where various artists gathered to praise the author, who had also invited Luis Miguel, however he decided not to be present and the “Master” did not like that at all.

He was also criticized by the Yucatecan when Luis Miguel decided to abandon the tour he had planned with Alejandro Fernández, after which there were many problems between both artists, Well, apparently the “Sun” would not have returned an amount of money that was given to them in advance and that is why and that is how Manzanero referred to him:

There are people who do not know gratitude. I don’t want to talk about him, but I think what a shame. It is easier for an elephant to get through the eye of a needle than for Luis Miguel to do something for his neighbor (…) He left a man who is great, like Alejandro Fernández, in a bad way, if he did that, what can be expected of the? He went crazy

