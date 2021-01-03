“When I get off the parachute”: This is how Juan Diego Covarrubias promised

- Advertisement -

The actor Juan Diego Covarrubias He decided to propose to his girlfriend, Renata Haro, and did so in an unconventional way, using a parachute and a giant sign.

And the couple was on vacation on the beach, celebrating the New Year’s festivities when they decided to go skydiving. However, all this was part of the plan of Juan who had planned everything, Well, there was even a sign on which you could read the legend “Marry Me?” (Will you marry me?), With a big heart behind the phrase.

When the couple jumped from the parachute, Covarrubias decided to go first in order to quickly prepare, so when he landed, he immediately took off his harness to wait for his future wife, who came ashore a couple of minutes later, finding him on his knees with a large engagement ring and with the intention that he could read the sign from above.

She immediately accepted and gave him a big kiss in front of the entire audience, who looked at the scene in amazement. Despite what happened with the COVID-19 pandemic, the relationship between Juan Diego Covarrubias and Renata flourished and resulted in great year, because just in November they announced that they had given birth to their daughter, so now the family bond was formalized on paper.

The actor published the following comment where the video of his engagement appears:

NEW YEAR, NEW BEGINNING! Excitement of free fall by parachute and when Renata Haro lands I propose to him …

Juan Diego Covarrubias, one of the actors in Vencer el Desamor, received many accolades for his creative way of acting. propose to his now fiancée, and many celebrities left him messages of support and congratulations on his new engagement.

When they both introduced their daughter, On November 26, the couple presented it with the following comment on their Instagram profile:

We introduce you to Renata Covarrubias Haro. He came to change our lives in a radical way, but obviously for the better. Honestly, I didn’t understand when my parents told me that when I had my children I would understand how much they loved me, now that Renata is finally with us, I’m sorry and I understand it with all its lyrics, we can’t be happier to meet her and to hold her in our arms to fill her with love and lots of kisses. Thanks to EVERYONE who was watching us, for their support, for caring and giving us so much love. Kisses and a very strong hug

However, 2020 did not pass without an unfortunate loss, such as the death of the actor’s father, Juan Diego Covarrubias Sr., who died of cancer at the age of 65. On that occasion, the actor also used social networks to report the death of his father but affirmed that “he will always live” in his loved ones:

You transcended but you live forever in us. we love you! Your wife, children and grandchildren, have a good trip Frog!

But for now, in the two days of 2021, the actor is very happy and they are expected to begin planning their wedding after the COVID-19 vaccination period is over, to avoid being part of the list of controversial events during the pandemic.

