When should you mention other users on WhatsApp

In social networks such as Twitter or Instagram, mentioning other users is a very useful action that serves to get their attention and that they notice the content that we have published. They are platforms in which if you follow many accounts it is difficult to be aware of everything that others publish, so it is convenient to mention those whose attention you want to draw. It is also useful when a person who does not follow us appears in a content, as it will be the way they are aware of it.

Mentioning someone on WhatsApp increases the chances that they will read the message we have left in a group

This is so in public social networks, but… why should we mention other users on WhatsApp, which is a private communication tool? In this case, the possibility of mentioning is a function that has a similar objective, but also a peculiarity that you may not know and that we are going to explain to you.

In individual chats, it is not necessary to mention the other user, as he is supposedly going to be aware of the conversation that is being held since it is bidirectional and exclusive. However, when you are writing in group chat, many people can participate in the conversation, up to a maximum of 256.

This means that if the group is very active, it can be very difficult to follow the entire conversation at all times. Many users go in and out of it without reading all the pending messages, as it can become an impossible task. Many others have it silenced for a certain time or indefinitely. There are even those who leave the groups silently, without others noticing.

So when you write something in a group that you want someone to see, it is best to mention it. To do it, you just have to place the at symbol in front of your @name, like this. And why is this good? It is because in addition to that content appearing in the group, the user will receive a notification.

But the good thing is, the notification will get to you even if you muted the group, even if you did it permanently. Thus, it is possible that that person will no longer enter the group, but having mentioned him, he will be notified that someone has written his name in it and by clicking on it he will be taken to the text that we have written.

