When should youtubers pay taxes to the Treasury and how to do it

There are many young people – and not so young – who dream of making money with YouTube or broadcasting on Twitch. It is not an easy task, and not everyone who tries can get to live from the content they create on these platforms – and the collaborations they carry out with brands – but there are those who do.

If the activity is carried out on a regular basis, it is necessary to register as a self-employed person

The doubt also comes when significant income is obtained, although not enough to live, and it is time to render accounts with the Treasury. How do you have to declare this earned income? When should you start doing it? Do gifts received from brands also have to be declared?

There are many doubts that arise in this regard when paying taxes through a YouTube or Twitch channel (or any other social network). That is why TaxScouts, a company in which tax experts help users to file their taxes, have developed a Tax Guide for youtubers and streamers, to make things easier for them to file their Income Tax Return.

Do I have to register as a self-employed person or do the Income Declaration?

According to the TaxScouts experts, it is necessary to register as a self-employed person when the activity to be carried out is carried out on a regular basis or the income exceeds the minimum interprofessional salary. They should always register before starting economic activity and obtaining income.

When registering as freelancers, the ‘youtuber’ will have to pay the monthly fee to Social Securitywhether or not they received income during that month. The minimum amount is usually around 280 euros, although those who register for the first time can benefit from the flat rate for freelancers and pay 60 euros per month.

They will also have to file the corresponding taxes every three months and issue invoices for services or sales made to companies. They will have to apply VAT of 21% of the amount of the service, while the personal income tax is calculated according to the income obtained.

How the personal income tax of youtubers is calculated

For example, a small channel, with about 5,000 subscribers and an average of 3,000 views on the videos, that generates, according to TaxScouts, about 300 euros per month, would have to pay an income tax of 0, because it would not exceed the annual minimum of 5,500 euros annual taxable at type 0. In your invoices you would retain 7% of personal income tax, but the Income Statement would be returned.

It is even possible that he was not obliged to make the Income Declaration, because for the self-employed it is mandatory only if the income exceeds 1,000 euros per year. Still, it would interest him, because possibly it would come out to return.

As income increases, youtubers are applied the same progressive type of personal income tax as the rest of the Spanish population, which varies from 15% to 48% depending on their annual income. That is, as visits and income increase, the more will be paid. According to experts, if 2,000 euros were obtained per month, the personal income tax to be paid at the end of the year would be 13%. If, being a new self-employed person, you include 7% of personal income tax in the invoices, the income statement may pay you if you have not had many deductible expenses.

If you have a lot of income, you have to contribute more to the Treasury and face the upper sections of personal income tax (which is why large youtubers have established their residence in Andorra, where they pay less). A channel that entered 300,000 euros per year would have to apply an income tax of 48%.

Brands Gifts and Trial Products

When it comes to receiving gifts and products from brands, for the Treasury these are considered “retribution in kind”, so these gifts should also be declared if they are part of the retribution obtained by the youtuber.

