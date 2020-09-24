Latest newsTop Stories

When the goods bought for pennies became a treasure

By Brian Adam
People all over the world bought goods at very low prices and later it proved to be a valuable masterpiece worth crores of rupees. Photo: File
Karachi: When God is merciful, He gives people treasure even in the form of very cheap things. Such incidents have been happening all over the world. In this feature, we present an interesting account of items purchased for a few dollars, which were later sold for millions and even crores of rupees.

The kitchen painting turned out to be worth 66 6.6 million

In France, a widow announced that she was selling old wood junk while moving home. At his invitation, an expert from the auction house also inspected the house. He looked at a picture in the kitchen and found that it was a picture of the days of Jesus when he was crucified according to Christian beliefs. Was going

Italian artist Simabe created 11 paintings in this series, one of which reached France from Russia. It is priced between لاکھ 4 million and 66 6.6 million.

لاکھ 600,000 worth of diamonds found in 13 worth of goods

In 1986, Debra Goddard, a London woman, bought a glass ring from a cell for ڈالر 13, which she kept for a while.

Debra sold every single item of the house to help until her mother’s earnings were blown away by a counterfeiter. When he looked carefully at the ring, he thought it was something valuable. When a jeweler was shown, his eye was opened because it was a 26 carat diamond. Debra auctioned it for more than لاکھ 600,000, raising money for her mother.

American Declaration of Independence

After American independence in 1770, its resolutions were neatly printed in the form of a poster with only 500 copies. By 1989, only 23 copies remained. A Philadelphia man bought a similar resolution for just ڈالر 4 because of the frame. It later turned out to be one of the first 500 copies to be printed.

The same four-dollar framed photo sold for 24 2.42 million at the auction.

Admor Shahabia

A resident of Edmore, Michigan, bought a piece of iron weighing 22 pounds on the edge of his farm, which the old owner said was probably an iron meteorite found in the 1930s. A meteorologist at the University of Michigan was later shown the meteorite, which revealed that it was a heavenly gift. The meteorite is now named Edmore, and is valued at more than لاکھ 100,000.

Priceless but priceless painting

In the British city of Canterbury, in 2000, a man bought a 30-pound painting from scrap metal that had been lying in a closet for years.

The painting depicts a 19th-century scene with signatures on the back. According to experts, it is a masterpiece by the famous 19th century painter John Constable and now costs between four and five million dollars.

Picture of a looter

In 2015, a picture was sold from a California store for only ڈالر 2, and it was later revealed that it also featured the notorious American criminal, robber and murderer Billy the Kid, who was present with his friends.

Billy the Kid’s real name was Henry McCarthy, who became a criminal at an early age and was killed in 1881 at the age of just 22. According to experts, he used to play with friends in his spare time and was also a women’s rope. Now this picture is worth more than 5 million dollars.

