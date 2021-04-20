When to sell and buy cryptocurrencies [Vídeo]

- Advertisement -

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, and as with many other things, choosing the right time is essential. Buying and selling at the right time can gradually increase our crypto portfolio without having to invest extra money. In this video we explain the philosophy behind this strategy and, as a bonus, we give some advice to our Latin American readers:

The most common way of approaching cryptocurrencies is called «hodl«. It is the easiest way to trade crypto. It consists of buying one or more currencies and they remain (hence the name) waiting for them to rise a lot and then sell.

This way of operating is strongly influenced by the history of Bitcoin, the first and most valuable cryptocurrency. In the beginning, it was worth a few cents, and today its value has reached over $ 63,000. This means that some lucky ones who once invested a ridiculous amount of money have obtained absolutely disproportionate returns.

This strategy, in essence, is due to luck. It is possible for a crypto to hit the jackpot and turn a euro into 10,000, but there are other ways to, with some skill (and again, luck), increase our crypto exchanges. We are talking about swing trading (or day trading) which consists of being attentive to the market and carrying out buying and selling operations with a certain frequency.

The idea is extremely simple: buy low and sell high, repeating the cycle so that the investment grows without stopping. As the cryptocurrency market is so volatile and unpredictable, it is about a way of operating that obviously involves risks. But if you trust the trend that a crypto has had over, say, a month, it can be done effectively if all goes well.

Remember that investing in crypto or any other field is always something risky that can make you lose money. Before launching into the world of cryptocurrencies, do your own research and make decisions with as much information as possible.

