Where and how to update the ‘apps’ that you have installed in Windows 10

We are all used to it, whether we have a mobile with iOS or Android, at about enter the application store every so often to see if we have them all updated up to the latest version. But it is curious to see how a process that is so routine on our smartphone, becomes an almost magical process when we talk about the computer, where we also have a place to go to verify that everything is up to date but many users do not know how to find it.

Also is true that It helps little on PC that dispersion of sources through which we can get the applications and tools that we download, so sometimes we settle for thinking that it will be the app itself that will be able to self-evaluate and remind us when new versions of its software appear.

Let’s go to the Windows 10 store

That is why, leaving aside all that legion of applications that have their own update tools, automatic or manual, we are going to focus on those that do use the Microsoft Store as a starting point for all these processes. This is the case of many system tools and apps that come standard with Windows 10 and that are a direct inheritance of that Windows 8 that arrived a few years ago, also, designed for tablets and smartphones and that wanted to centralize the installation of all applications to through this virtual store.

Windows 10 Microsoft Store.

If you want to update all the Windows 10 applications, such as the weather, capture tools, Skype, etc., you only have to open the Microsoft Store that, you can either have it anchored to the start menu, or find it through the search box Cortana operated in until a few months ago. Once it is opened, you will see the icon of an arrow pointing down at the top right and a number next to it. We click there with the mouse.

Updating apps installed on the computer.

Now we are in the “Download and updates” section where you will see two large blocks on the screen. First the “Available updates” and just below, the “Recent activity” with the operations that Windows 10 has carried out in recent times. As it is about making a general update, we click with the mouse on the “Get updates” button to see if there is any other app other than joining the process that we are going to start. When the Microsoft Store updates us the complete list, then click just below, on “Update all” to start the download and installation processn of updates. As simple as that.